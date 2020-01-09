Original ‘Wailer’ Al Anderson and The Original Wailers come to the Tidemark Theatre Jan. 31. Photo contributed

Get Up, Stand Up with The Original Wailers and Caleb Hart at Tidemark Theatre

Bob Marley’s musical partner, Al Anderson, continues to bring Marley’s music to the masses

In 1974, when Bob Marley went solo, on the brink of international stardom, he surprised the music community by choosing as American-born lead guitarist, Al Anderson, to join him.

It was Anderson’s stunning lead work on such classics as No Woman, No Cry and Three O’clock Road Block that first alerted rock fans to the Wailer’s music.

Andersons’ musical achievements with Bob Marley & The Wailers include the platinum award winning albums, ‘Live at the Lyceum’, ‘Babylon by Bus’ and ten times platinum album ‘Legend’. The Original Wailers received their own Grammy nomination in 2013 for their album ‘Miracle’ making it Andersons’ second Grammy Nomination.

Anderson is the sole member of the Bob Marley & The Wailers mid – 1970’s lineup in the Original Wailers, which includes Chet Samuel (Lead Vocals / Guitar), Omar Lopez (Bass Guitar), Paapa Nyarkoh (Drums), and Adrian AK Cisneros (Keyboards and Organ) who continue the legacy of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ music.

They bring that music to the Tidemark Theatre Jan. 31, accompanied by Caleb Hart.

Growing up in the beautiful twin island nation of Trinidad and Tobago gave Hart the unique opportunity to meet people from all over the world and learn about their cultures. As he learned, he fell deeper and deeper in love with a wide variety of music: Gospel, Soul, Pop, Rock, Calypso, Soca and, more than anything, Reggae.

After trouble at home required a change of pace, Hart moved to Canada to step out of the ruts of gang culture and violence he had fallen into. Mere days after landing, Hart had a divine encounter that changed his outlook on everything. Suddenly, his life and music had purpose and he dedicated to growing in his craft, quickly hitting the road as a hip-hop artist under the pseudonym “BraveHart” and touring through schools, reserves and small towns on anti-bullying and suicide awareness campaigns.

Soon, Hart settled in Grande Prairie Alberta and formed a reggae band named Tasman Jude.

Within their first three years, Tasman Jude’s popularity grew both at home and around the world racking up hundreds of shows in Canada, Australia and the Caribbean, as well as radio airplay, and awards. Throughout all of this Hart continued to grow as a performer, songwriter, and in his desire to reach as many people as possible with a message of hope, unity, and love. These days you will continue to find him out on the road or in the studio, connecting people, and working to spread joy wherever he goes.

Tickets for the Jan. 31 show – sponsored by the Campbell River Mirror, 99.7 2DAY FM and What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre, Got Pop? Concerts and Nanaimo Reggae Massive – are $39 for members and $44 for non-members (+applicable taxes and fees) and can be purchased at the Box Office Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online at tidemarktheatre.com or by calling 287-PINK.

