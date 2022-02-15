Get the Joe Cocker Experience at the Tidemark Theatre March 12

Larry Brennan brings The Joe Cocker Experience to the Tidemark Theatre stage on March 12 at 7:30 p.m. Photo submitted

The Joe Cocker Experience was born after Larry Brennan was heard singing on stage one night a few years ago.

His voice is not “faked or forced” – Brennan was lucky to be born with a singing voice much like Joe Cocker’s – his mannerisms are very similar too.

The next step was to build the band around Brennan, and after a grinding vetting process, the show producers were rewarded with an incredibly tight band. This band includes; two female singers; two keyboard players; two horn players; a percussionist; bass guitar, lead guitar; drums; and of course Brennan.

The band that Joe Cocker used on his last tour was recreated but more specifically, it was the band he used in Cologne, Germany on April 22, 2013.

The music is all Cocker, and sung like only Joe could. Songs like With A Little Help From My Friends, Leave Your Hat On, The Letter, to name just a few, and including new songs off his latest Album Fire It Up – which shares the name of his last tour.

With a sense of urgency to make this production just perfect, The Joe Cocker Experience is everything you would expect from a live performance from the great Joe Cocker and his smokin’ hot band.

The result is an “all star” band made up of these professional musicians:

– LARRY BRENNAN: lead vocals (40+ years pro)

– DARYL MARKLINGER: lead guitar (25 years pro)

– RON McKEE: bass guitar (33 years pro)

– KRISTI KELL: lead and backing vocals (28 years pro)

– CINDY GOEBEL: lead and backing vocals (28 years pro)

– RICK McDONOUGH: piano/keyboards (40+ years pro)

– EARLE GIBSON: Hammond organ/keyboards/trombone (40+ years pro)

– CLAUDIO FANTINATO: sax/acoustic guitar/percussion/vocals (40+ years pro)

– GERRY POOL: drums (40+ years pro)

The Joe Cocker Experience will be performed at the Tidemark Theatre on March 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38 and available from the Tidemark Box Office or online at http://tidemarktheatre.com/event/joe-cocker-experience-2/

