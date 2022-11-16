The Festive Brass will bring a 1.5 hour-show of seasonal favourites in horns on Dec. 14 at the Tidemark Theatre. Photo contributed

Get into the Holiday Spirit with The Festive Brass

Acclaimed Victoria brass ensemble The Festive Brass bring exhilarating festive concert

The Tidemark Theatre and IZCO Technology Solutions are thrilled to present an exciting west coast premiere holiday concert celebrating the dynamic and engaging sounds of the season – with brass!

On Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m., celebrate the holiday season with The Festive Brass, an acclaimed Victoria based brass ensemble that will bring an exhilarating and appropriately festive concert to Campbell River. Featuring over 1.5 hours of seasonal favorites, “Holiday Horns” will have you feeling the spirit of the season all through the evening.

Brilliant and quirky arrangements of classic holiday tunes performed by a 12-piece brass and percussion ensemble will leave audiences with a warm and nostalgic feeling this holiday season.

Featured musical selections include the beautiful “White Christmas”, Latin party style “Feliz Navidad”, a “Funky Little Drummer Boy”, some New Orleans “Frosty the Snowman” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and of course, Festive Brass’s infamously twisted “Rudolph Variations.”

Signature Festive Brass sound will be heard: Brassy, big, bold, jazzy fun!

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror, and the BC Arts Council – the Tidemark Theatre and IZCO Technology Solutions will present The Festive Brass on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for non members (+ applicable taxes and fees). Tickets can be purchased through the Tidemark Box Office (250.-287-PINK) Tuesday through Friday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available anytime online via: tidemarktheatre.com

The Festive Brass will bring a 1.5 hour-show of seasonal favourites in horns on Dec. 14 at the Tidemark Theatre. Photo contributed
