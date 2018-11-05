Get in the spirit of old time music with the Branch 17 Fiddlers

Branch 17 of the B.C. Old Time Fiddlers Association will be holding its monthly dance at the Fallen Alders Hall in Royston (3595 Royston Road) on Nov 25, starting at 1:30p.m.

The Br. 17 Fiddlers have been playing music in the Comox Valley and Campbell River since 1986. This is a long time and they have noticed their regular group of friends getting smaller and smaller simply due to age and driving, etc., so they would like to get the word out that there is good fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, and piano being played. If you like Old Time Music such as jigs, reels, waltzes to either listen to or get up and dance to, then join them at the hall.

They serve a light lunch of sandwiches, tea, coffee, have a door prize and a 50-50 draw. Their dances are family dances so bring the kids – everyone welcome, admission at the door is $7.

They also will be having a Christmas Dinner & Dance which will be on Dec 14, this is an afternoon event starting at 1:30 p.m. Tickets will cost you $24 for an afternoon of music, fun, and a turkey and ham Dinner served at 5 p.m. The dinner is catered by Plates. There will be lots of prizes and a 50-50 draw. You must get tickets early. call Marge or Ray Craig 287-8562 for more information on the Christmas Dinner. For this event they will have wine available. Come and get in the Christmas Spirit with some good music, always a good time to be had.

