Get back into the swing of things by joining Ripple Rockets square dance club this fall

The Ripple Rockets Square Dance Club is offering the first two introductory lessons free on Monday Sept. 12 at the Eagles Hall.

With Ripple Rockets square dancers being around since 1957, you know that it will take more than a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus to stop all the fun.

The Ripple Rockets will return this September after a two-year break and new members are welcome to join. At one time, Campbell River was home to at least five square dance clubs with the Ripple Rockets being one of the early clubs. It’s still going strong and has adapted to the times by incorporating more diverse musical styles, although the high-stepping lively beat of country is still at the core.

“It’s really a fun activity,” said Ripple Rocket Marlene Harris. Square dancing is good exercise and a fun social outing that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.

Getting involved opens you up to a network of clubs all over the region and, in fact, the country. In addition to Campbell River events, you can participate with clubs in Nanaimo, Victoria and all over the Island.

If you want find out what all the fun is about, couples and singles can come out to the first two lessons for free beginning Monday, Sept. 12 from 7-9 p.m. at the Campbell River Eagles Hall (1999 – 14th Ave.).

Wear comfortable clothes and footwear and be ready for a good time.

For more information call marg Branchi at 250-923-8558 or Linda grunewalk at 350-926-0348.

Campbell River