Get a Sneak Peek Into Precision this weekend with CR DanceXtreme

CR Dance Xtreme’s ‘Sneak Peek Into Precision’ show takes the stage at the Tidemark Theatre again this weekend. Photo submitted

CR DanceXtreme is once again proud to present their annual “Sneak Peek Into Precision” dance show Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Tidemark Theatre.

Bring the whole family to see Campbell River’s finest talent perform in the styles of Jazz, Hip Hop, Contemporary, Ballet, Tap, and Modern Stage as the award winning Showteam, Rising Stars, Performance Team, Fresh Groove, and Advanced Adult Hip Hop competitive teams are excited to showcase all their group routines of the upcoming dance season.

“Sneak Peek Into Precision” performances take place at 6 p.m. both evenings, but new this year, CR DanceXteme has added another performance, “CRX’s Solo & Duo Showcase.”

This show will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 and will feature all their soloist and duets competitive routines. Be the first to see all these amazing routines before they compete.

To purchase tickets online, go to www.tidemarktheatre.com or call the Tidemark Ticket Centre at 250-287-7465.

For more information on CR DanceXtreme, visit them online at www.crdancextreme.com or call 250-286-3376.