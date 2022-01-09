Bob Saget. (Wikimedia Commons)

Bob Saget. (Wikimedia Commons)

Full House star Bob Saget found dead at 65: Orange Country Sheriff’s Office

Saget was found dead in a hotel room, authorities confirmed

Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, on Sunday (Jan. 9), according to the the Orange Country Sheriff’s Office.

Saget was 65 when he died and was best known for playing Danny Tanner in Full House.

Police said they were called after reports of an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media. “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Movies & TV

Previous story
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies

Just Posted

Parksville Royals players Thomas Plant and Ryan Deagle will join the University of Victoria Golden Tide this coming September. (Michael Briones photo)
Two mid-Island baseball products sign with UVic

Striking unionized Strathcona Gardens employees were joined by other local unions and facility users for a support rally on Saturday, Jan. 8. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Striking Strathcona Gardens workers get show of support

Campbell River Storm’s Kye Benoche charges in on net during Oct. 8 game versus Oceanside Generals. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm still top Junior B team in B.C. despite no home ice advantage

Mainroad North Island Contracting is warning drivers of the possibility of flash freezing on Hwy 19 between Horne Lake Road and Campbell River on Friday, Jan 7. File photo
Road maintenance company advises of slippery section of Highway 19