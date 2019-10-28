A free viewing of the Jason Momoa TV series ‘See’, which was shot partly in the Campbell River area and which debuts on Apple TV+ on Nov. 1 will be offered at the Tidemark Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is first come, first served. Photo courtesy of Apple

Free viewing of ‘See’ premiere offered at Tidemark Theatre

Jason Momoa TV series filmed near Campbell River to debut Nov. 1

A trio of community organizations are hosting a free viewing of the premiere of the Apple TV+ original series that was filmed in the Campbell River area.

“See,” which stars Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard was filmed in part in locations near Campbell River, including Strathcona Provincial Park.

According to Apple, the series is “set 600 years in the future after a virus has decimated humankind and rendered the remaining population blind. When all humanity has lost the sense of sight, humans must adapt and find new ways to survive.”

Momoa, who is best known for his roles in Aquaman and “Game of Thrones”, has said his role as Baba Voss in “See” is his favourite yet.

“This show was the greatest thing I’ve ever worked on,” he said in an Instagram post on Sept. 10. “(I) can’t wait for the world to see it come November.”

“See” is directed by Francis Lawrence, who also directed the final three Hunger Games movies. The series is written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight.

Destination Campbell River, the Vancouver Island North Film Commission and the Tidemark Theatre are teaming up to host the free event.

Seating is first come, first served with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the screening beginning at 7 pm.m. on Nov. 1 at the Tidemark.

