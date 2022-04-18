Awakeneers will be putting on a free music concert from 3-5 p.m. at the Miracle Beach Amphitheatre on Saturday, April 23. Photo supplied

Awakeneers will be putting on a free music concert from 3-5 p.m. at the Miracle Beach Amphitheatre on Saturday, April 23. Photo supplied

Free concert at Miracle Beach in honour of Earth Day

Awakeneers play the Miracle Beach amphitheatre Saturday, April 23

In honour of Earth Day, local folk band Awakeneers will be putting on a free music concert from 3-5 p.m. at the Miracle Beach Amphitheatre on Saturday, April 23.

Recent arrivals on Vancouver Island, this nomadic band of multi-instrumentalist songwriters — many of whom are siblings — segues seamlessly from a foot-stomping fiddle tune to a hip-hop guide to mindfulness. Their music centres around honest vocals sweetened with multi-part harmonies and acoustic instrumentation.

“We’re excited to be working with B.C. Parks to put on this free, family-friendly event,” said Erica, one of the band’s singers and social media manager. “The Miracle Beach amphitheatre is such a beautiful setting, surrounded by forests and nature. We’d been looking forward to doing something special in honour of Earth Day, and this seems like the perfect place!”

Campbell RiverComox ValleyConcerts

Previous story
Vancouver Island DJ Whipped Cream’s dream jumps off her board with Coachella gig
Next story
Campbell River Hometown Hockey festival worth the wait

Just Posted

Chef Xavier Bauby is a culinary instructor at North Island College’s Campbell River campus. Ronan O’DOherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s best kept culinary secret

A trio of Canucks fans got to meet former goalie Kirk McLean. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Hometown Hockey festival worth the wait

Chemical analyses were performed on these archaeological short-tailed albatross specimens, as shown in this undated handout image, to explore long-term behaviour trends. The short-tailed albatross showed distinctive behaviour when it returned to feed at Vancouver Island across a period of over 4,000 years before being driven to the precipice of extinction, says a new study. THE CANADIANS PRESS/HO-Eric Guiry
Albatross came back to Vancouver Island to feed over hundreds of generations: study

Eva Pölöskey, of Accent Chocolates on Main Street in Penticton, has been as busy as the Easter bunny hand crafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?