Free concert at Miracle Beach in honour of Earth Day

In honour of Earth Day, local folk band Awakeneers will be putting on a free music concert from 3-5 p.m. at the Miracle Beach Amphitheatre on Saturday, April 23.

Recent arrivals on Vancouver Island, this nomadic band of multi-instrumentalist songwriters — many of whom are siblings — segues seamlessly from a foot-stomping fiddle tune to a hip-hop guide to mindfulness. Their music centres around honest vocals sweetened with multi-part harmonies and acoustic instrumentation.

“We’re excited to be working with B.C. Parks to put on this free, family-friendly event,” said Erica, one of the band’s singers and social media manager. “The Miracle Beach amphitheatre is such a beautiful setting, surrounded by forests and nature. We’d been looking forward to doing something special in honour of Earth Day, and this seems like the perfect place!”

