Floating sauna business now docked in Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Havn’s self-care barge is set to open on June 1

A floating sauna and relaxation business now calls Victoria’s downtown waterfront home as it prepares to open next month.

The charcoal-coloured barge sits off a pier in the Inner Harbour as Havn Saunas is set to welcome customers on June 1.

The barge holds cold pools, hot tubs and hand-built saunas the company said will provide a vibrant self-care experience. Havn previously said it wants to bring a year-round economic boost to an underutilized part of the waterfront and its facility would allow locals and visitors to engage, relax and socialize.

Havn’s floating sauna business barge at Victoria’s Inner Harbour is set to open on June 1. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

When the proposal was approved in January, Havn’s CEO said the sauna will create growth by encouraging a mix of active shoreline uses. Those uses include public recreation, small craft launching and moorage, a marine restaurant, pubs and float homes.

According to its website, one three-hour full-access pass in the barge will run customers $75.

Havn’s floating sauna business barge at Victoria’s Inner Harbour is set to open on June 1. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

The city supported the idea during its application phase, saying the self-care space meets the goals of bringing vitality and tourism to Ship Point and that the floating business would provide a connection between the water and the land. It also aligns with the official community plan objective of diversifying the harbour uses, the city said.

-With files from Ella Matte

READ: Pitching the capital to every coast, Victoria looks to score Hockey Day in Canada

 

Victoria

