Five Alarm Funk wants to get the Tidemark Theatre sweaty on April 27. Photo by Maggie MacPherson

Five Alarm Funk wants Campbell River to get funky

“Frank Zappa meets Hedwig meets the mating dance of the silverback gorilla” – Beatroute Magazine

“Citing influences such as Red Baraat and Antibalas….Five Alarm know how to get a party started” – exclaim!

Some bands want to change the world. Five Alarm Funk’s goal is much simpler. They want you to sweat.

Hot, sweaty dance floors with feet stomping and everybody moving. Grooves for days. Monster horns, crushing percussion and shredding psych-rock guitars. These are among the elements that make up the Five Alarm Funk experience. The Vancouver-based band is nine men strong and over a decade deep into a career that has seen it release five acclaimed albums and burn up stages across the country on four national tours.

And this vehicle isn’t about to slow down. In fact, Five Alarm Funk is just picking up steam. Don’t be fooled by the name: there’s more to Five Alarm Funk than, well, funk. Just ask drummer Tayo Branston, who says that, although they are rooted in the style that gives the outfit its name, he and his bandmates thrive on being able to transcend that genre by seamlessly mixing in elements of Gypsy rock, Latin music, ska, and even prog-metal.

“I would say that it’s intense, passionate, and fun, genre-spanning music that really anybody can get onboard with,” Tayo says. “It’s got such an array of different sounds, and you can tell that each player has his own individual take and input into each track.”

And now Five Alarm Funk amps up the heat with an ambitious project that involves raiding their own catalog and inviting some of their heroes to join them. Long known for their percussive gang vocals, they’ve have amassed a library of largely instrumental, chant-punched performances. The first of these is a match they might only have dreamed of when they were just starting to rock those house parties.

“I’ve been a Bootsy Collins fan ever since I was 15,” Branston marvels. “That track we gave him, ‘Capital City,’ is one of the funkiest things we’ve ever cut. With that experience and our back catalog, you’ll see a lot more of this from us.”

Future releases and reissues with all-star rappers and funksters. Sights set on bringing their magic to festivals throughout the world. More sweat, more dancing … more Five Alarm Funk.

Sponsored by the Campbell River Mirror, What’s On Digest and Coast Discovery Inn, the Tidemark Theatre presents, Five Alarm Funk at the Tidemark Theatre on April 27, 2018. Tickets are $32 for Members and $37 for Non Members (+applicable taxes and fees) and can be purchased at the Box Office Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com OR 287-PINK!

