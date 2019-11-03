One of the original works of art that will be part of the Art Draw Fundraiser on Nov. 25 at the Campbell River Art Gallery. Image provided

First Nations team up with local art community to host fundraiser

SHOAL to be held at Campbell River Art Gallery on Nov. 23

The visual art community is coming together for the Campbell River Art Gallery’s annual art fundraiser.

SHOAL, a production in partnership between the Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) and local First Nation leadership, will take place on Sat., Nov. 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. at CRAG. A special reception will be held Friday night for artists and their families who have donated artwork for the fundraiser.

Meaning a large group of fish swimming together, SHOAL is meant to bring together the visual art community across diverse backgrounds in support of North Vancouver Island’s only public art gallery. This event will help fund future programming at the CRAG – school visits and gallery tours, artist talks, workshops and classes, Super Saturday and other special events that engage children, youth and adults.

CRAG Board Chair Denise Mitchell-Hills says the event is the first of its kind in engaging both First Nations and the local art community.

“The We Wai Kai and Wei Wai Kum Chiefs, Brian Assu and Chris Roberts, have agreed to co-produce this event for a fundraising event, which will bring enhanced programming, outreach and exposure to all of the local artists in our community,” she says.

RELATED: Campbell River Art Gallery receives major funding from the Canada Council for the Arts

The fundraiser is an art draw. One hundred tickets are available for $100 each. With each ticket comes a number that will be randomly selected throughout the evening. When a ticket holder’s number is called, they will have a chance to select one piece from the 100 works of original artwork on view in the gallery and have it wrapped to take home that evening.

“Ticket holders will have a chance to select some spectacular work from a wide range of mediums such as original paintings by local artists Heather Hughson and Mauree Maryka, textile work by Barb Hunt and Carol Seeley, photography work by Martin Kaspers, a limited edition print by Joyce Lindemulder, or a carving by John Henderson to name just a few of the artists donating work,” says Mitchell-Hills.

RELATED: ‘Not alone in the world’: Campbell River Art Gallery unveils second half of Syrian art exhibition

At SHOAL, attendees will spend an evening surrounded by stunning visual art, devouring the scrumptious nibbles offered by the Good Wife Gourmet, and perusing through the silent auction tables filled with works valued at over $1,000 produced by local artists. A cash bar featuring wine, beer and a signature cocktail will be available.

Each ticket holder is guaranteed to leave with a unique piece of visual art and have a chance to win more from a number of door prizes, or find a treasure from the silent auction.

