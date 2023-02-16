Fifteen-year-old pianist has long list of accomplishments

Edward Duan will be performing in Campbell River on Sunday, March 5, 2 p.m. at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 145 Simms Rd. Photo submitted

Vancouver pianist Edward Duan astounds audiences with his musically mature and technically brilliant performances.

He will be performing in Campbell River on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 145 Simms Rd. Duan’s program features works of Haydn, Schubert, Liszt and Scriabin. Tickets are available at the door and are $20 for adults and $10 for students. The North Island Registered Music Teachers’ Association will be hosting this event.

As winner of the BC Registered Music Teachers’ Association Piano Competition in September, Duan was selected for the “Young Artist” tour of BC, sponsored by the Canadian Federation of Music Teachers’ Associations (CFMTA). The CFMTA’s Young Artist tour is a national program that gives promising young musicians an opportunity to perform for audiences in various regions of Canada.

Though only 15, Duan already has a long list of accomplishments. He has won top prizes at several festivals, and recently received the gold medal for the highest mark in BC for his ARCT piano exam. After winning a concerto competition, he appeared as soloist with the Vancouver Academy of Music Orchestra at the Orpheum Theatre. In the spring of 2022 he won the Crescendo International Music Competition and performed at Carnegie Hall’s newest venue, Zankel hall in New York City.

