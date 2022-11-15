Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy will perform ‘A Celtic Family Christmas’ at several Vancouver Island venues including Nanaimo’s Port Theatre. (Photo submitted)

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy will perform ‘A Celtic Family Christmas’ at several Vancouver Island venues including Nanaimo’s Port Theatre. (Photo submitted)

Fiddle duo bringing Christmas celebration to the Tidemark Theatre

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy on the Island from Nov. 18-22

Award-winning fiddle virtuosos Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy will take the stage at five Vancouver Island venues for ‘A Celtic Family Christmas.’

MacMaster and Leahy, both multi-time Juno winners, will be accompanied by family members and other musicians for a Cape Breton Christmas celebration.

The show contains a “soon-to-be-revealed theatrical element that will thrillingly traverse time and continents while contextualizing the music and its players,” noted a press release. Familiar Christmas songs as well as classic Celtic songs will be part of the performances.

“This tour is going to have an energy that goes beyond the duration of the show,” said MacMaster in a separate press release. “I want it to stay with our fans throughout the holidays, and beyond.”

MacMaster and Leahy start the Island leg of their tour on Friday, Nov. 18, at Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre. They also play the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre in Duncan on Nov. 20, the Sid Williams Centre in Courtenay on Nov. 21 and the Royal Theatre in Victoria on Nov. 22.

