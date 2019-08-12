Feeling the pull of the stage? Check out Rivercity Players’ fall events

Rivercity Players has a busy fall planned – and would like you to be part of it.

First up are auditions for Bits and Bites – the fall production of one acts. Four plays, all comedies, are in the lineup this year.

Veteran director Bill Walton will be preparing The Raft by Stephen Leacock. In this play, we see that the age of chivalry and good manners is not dead – it survives on a raft lost in the Caribbean Sea! There is one man and one woman in the cast, both in the 30 – 40 year range.

Check, Please by Jonathan Rand will be directed by Susan Wydenes. This play calls for two men and two women, in the 20 – 40 year range, who will present a series of interesting dates. Two of the actors will have the challenge of playing multiple roles.

Sara O’Haver and Marg Branscombe, both with experience acting and stage managing, will be making their debut as directors. O’Haver has chosen Mr. Compatible by Amy Zipperer which explores the first date between a scorned woman and a very charming man. O’Haver is looking for two actors, 25 to 40 year range.

Branscombe has chosen A Little Something for the Ducks by Jean Lenox Toddie. In this play, two seniors experience a zestful, youthful courtship as they put their moves on each other in a way that is a joy to behold.

Auditions will be held on Monday, August 19, 6:30 p.m. at Rivercity Stage 1080 Hemlock Street, and are open to everyone ages 20 and over. The plays will be performed October 16 to 20 and 23 to 27. For more information, please contact Lynne at 250-923-6600.

Also scheduled for the fall is a series of workshops, co-hosted with Shoreline Musical Theatre Society. The first is a production workshop, Sept. 15, 1-4 p.m. This workshop will go over the role of the producer in a production, and will also provide an overview of all the jobs involved in putting a play together – what each job entails, and how they interrelate with other production areas.

Next is the stage management workshop on Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will be a hands-on, practical workshop, which will introduce the skills needed to fulfill this important and rewarding organizational role.

Costume coordination, design and construction will be explored at the Nov. 9 workshop, also from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For information and to register for these workshops, contact Bev at 250-923-7510. All will be held at the Rivercity Stage, and the cost is $15 for members, $20 for non-members.