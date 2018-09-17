Photographer Eiko Jones will be presenting in the Haig-Brown Study as one of the new features this year at the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House.

Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House celebrates Rivers Day in Campbell River

As River’s Day approaches, the Museum prepares to once again to pay homage the Campbell River and the Haig-Brown family at the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House.

There will be fly-fishing demonstrations, readings of Roderick Haig-Brown’s work, the city’s Stewardship Awards, vendors and food stands, live music by Doug Folkins, and a variety of outdoor games and children’s activities. This year there are several new features that have been added to the festival. Photographer Eiko Jones will be hosting two talks in the Haig-Brown House study exploring the connections between salmon and the local rivers, and Environmental Excellence Award recipient Chuck Desorcy will be presenting a talk on the Human Impact on the Watershed.

Also new this year will be guided tours through the Haig-Brown House. Normally visitation is limited to viewing the study, but this year there will be the opportunity to see and learn more about the other parts of the house as well.

To facilitate arrival to and from the festival, a shuttle service has been arranged in partnership with the Habitat for Humanity North Island Re-Store. Starting at 11 a.m. and running every half hour, a van will be picking passengers up from the Re-store parking lot at 1725 Willow Street.

Another partnership has been made this year with Beach Fire Brewing. The local brewery will be brewing a special batch to be served in the Festival Lounge.

The Haig-Brown Festival will be on Sunday, Sept.23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2250 Campbell River Road. More information and a full events schedule is available at www.haig-brown.bc.ca . More information is also available by calling the Museum at 250-287-3103. Admission to the festival is free.

Pre-registration is recommended for Eiko Jones’ talks, and can be done by calling the Museum at Campbell River. The tours of the Haig-Brown House will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and registration for these will be at the festival. A suggested donation for this tour is $5 per person.

