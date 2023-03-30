Extra! Extra! Read all about it. Newsies to hit the Carihi stage!

First attempt to stage this production was cut short by COVID-19 pandemic

The spring musical at Carihi is in full swing and will hit the stage in April.

Newsies is set in the summer of 1899, during the newsboys strike, an event that actually happened when thousands of newspaper carriers organized a strike against the newspaper giants of the time, particularly Joseph Pulitzer.

The show is a high energy production with lots of great songs and big dance numbers and is sure to entertain. This is not the first time Carihi has done Newsies.

In 2020, two weeks before curtain, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world and that first production of Newsies never got to perform.

When choosing a show for this year, the production team, Christine Knight, Beth Kingston and Amy Lelliott, realized that this show was a great match for the kids they had.

As well, the kids that were in Grade 9 back then are in Grade 12 this year, so it seemed fitting and somewhat poetic to do this show, and at least give some of that original cast some closure on a show they love.

The show is at Carihi April 19 to 22 at 7 p.m., with a matinee on the 22nd at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at the Carihi office, or by calling 250-286-6282.

