Exhibition explores duality of romanticizing and exploiting our landscapes

You will hear children singing when you visit the Campbell River Art Gallery’s newest exhibition.

For artist Eleanor King, they are the resilient voices of the future that will inherit the problems and legacies of our world.

During her residency at the gallery in 2022, King witnessed the ceremony of National Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

She followed a procession of singing children who worked their way from the Big House to Spirit Square. Their voices have become a prominent feature of how King interprets the Campbell River soundscape.

“nothing we do is worth getting hurt for” by King is a site-specific installation inspired by the histories of heavy industry and climate change and their relationship with the lands and waters of Ligwiłda’xw and Huu-ay-aht territories.

It asks the viewers to consider our treatment of the environment, the sustainability of that treatment, and the future.

“We’re at a critical time for action in order to mitigate the impacts of climate change,” said King. “This might mean changing the way we think about land-use, extraction, and economies. But how do we tackle this massive, global challenge? Working locally in community and raising awareness is one way that art can hopefully help us on a healing journey.”

The exhibition features video, Google Earth mapping, composite photography, screen printing, sculpture and soundscapes.

“Sadly, the people of this planet have reached the point of no return a few times over,” said Jenelle Pasiechnik, curator of the exhibition. “We are still removed from the direct effects of climate change in this region, but it is an eventuality. We hope that bringing this conversation to the forefront and involving our local community will lead folks to come together around solution-based thinking. The governments and corporations often dichotomize groups of people with different beliefs in order to create discord. There should be safety and stability for all, including the lands and the waters.”

For the creation of the work, King consulted with Wei Wai Kum member, Knowledge Keeper, and Protocol Advisor Cory Cliffe, whose voice is also included as part of the soundscape. She also partnered with Nadine Bariteau and John Albert Sharkey whose designs are featured in the exhibition.

“Coming here from the outside, I can be an observer,” King said. “But more importantly, I want to gain a deeper understanding of this special region from the people who live here when producing the art for this exhibition. I am so grateful to the folks who generously shared their time, creativity, and knowledge to this project. It was integral for me that everything in the show was produced specifically for this space, in collaboration with community members.”

King is a Nova Scotian artist based in New York. Her site-specific projects have been shown in venues across Canada and the US. King is a Fulbright fellow with an MFA from the School of Art+Design at Purchase College, State University of New York, and a BFA from the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design.

On Jan. 14 join the Museum at Campbell River and the Campbell River Art Gallery for a double feature cultural event.

At 1 p.m. the Haig-Brown House writer in residence, Andrea Routley, will be doing a book reading, and at 3 p.m. “nothing we do is worth getting hurt for” will be opening at the gallery with an Artist Talk and Q&A with Eleanor King.

“nothing we do is worth getting hurt for” runs until March 25. The gallery is open Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

