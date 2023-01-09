Exhibition explores duality of romanticizing and exploiting our landscapes

You will hear children singing when you visit the Campbell River Art Gallery’s newest exhibition.
For artist Eleanor King, they are the resilient voices of the future that will inherit the problems and legacies of our world.
During her residency at the gallery in 2022, King witnessed the ceremony of National Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
She followed a procession of singing children who worked their way from the Big House to Spirit Square. Their voices have become a prominent feature of how King interprets the Campbell River soundscape.
“nothing we do is worth getting hurt for” by King is a site-specific installation inspired by the histories of heavy industry and climate change and their relationship with the lands and waters of Ligwiłda’xw and Huu-ay-aht territories.
It asks the viewers to consider our treatment of the environment, the sustainability of that treatment, and the future.
“We’re at a critical time for action in order to mitigate the impacts of climate change,” said King.
The exhibition features video, Google Earth mapping, composite photography, screen printing, sculpture and soundscapes.
For the creation of the work, King consulted with Wei Wai Kum member, Knowledge Keeper, and Protocol Advisor Cory Cliffe, whose voice is also included as part of the soundscape. She also partnered with Nadine Bariteau and John Albert Sharkey whose designs are featured in the exhibition.
On Jan. 14 join the Museum at Campbell River and the Campbell River Art Gallery for a double feature cultural event.
At 1 p.m. the Haig-Brown House writer in residence, Andrea Routley, will be doing a book reading, and at 3 p.m. “nothing we do is worth getting hurt for” will be opening at the gallery with an Artist Talk and Q&A with Eleanor King.
“nothing we do is worth getting hurt for” runs until March 25. The gallery is open Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
