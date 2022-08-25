Master carver Bill Henderson will be joined by his nephews Junior and Greg Henderson in an exhibition at Courtenay’s Spirits of the West Coast Art Gallery entitled “Looking After a Legacy: Through the Grains of Cedar” Sept. 3 to Dec. 31. Photo contributed

Master carver Bill Henderson will be joined by his nephews Junior and Greg Henderson in an exhibition at Courtenay’s Spirits of the West Coast Art Gallery entitled “Looking After a Legacy: Through the Grains of Cedar” Sept. 3 to Dec. 31. Photo contributed

Exhibit celebrates the cultural legacy of the Henderson family

Exhibition brings fresh insight into a life-long commitment to their cultural heritage.

Kwakwaka’wakw artists Bill Henderson, Greg Henderson and Junior Henderson of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation in Campbell River will honour the legacy of carver Sam Henderson in an exhibit this fall entitled Looking After a Legacy: Through the Grains of Cedar.

This exhibition at Spirits of the West Coast Art Gallery from Sept. 3 to Dec. 31 is rooted in the profound desire by the artists to carry on the legacy of their father and grandfather, Master carver Sam Henderson. Sam lived his life dedicated to the preservation of Kwakwaka’wakw knowledge and culture, and used the practice of carving to preserve these ancient traditions. It is a legacy he has left behind for the next generation of carvers.

The Henderson family to this day is a highly respected family of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation. Bill Henderson, son of Sam Henderson, is a Master carver in the art of “making wood speak.” Junior Henderson and Greg Henderson are both grandsons of Sam Henderson and represent the third generation of exceptional potlatch carvers. Their carvings and totem poles are celebrated throughout the world and can be seen in Asia, Europe, North America and especially in many communities along our beautiful Northwest Coast.

Their masterpieces are highly collectible and are represented in many national and international exhibitions and galleries.

When you visit this exhibition, you will see over 20 masterpieces including a wide variety of dramatic masks, stunning frontlets, amazing totem poles, paddles and a beautiful talking staff. This exhibition and sale brings fresh insights into the Hendersons’ life-long commitment to the continuity and diversity of their cultural heritage.

In the spirit of Looking After A Legacy: Through the Grains of Cedar, Bill has followed his father’s path by sharing the tradition of carving with the next generation, including his nephews Greg and Junior Henderson. Greg and Junior – esteemed carvers in their own rights – join Bill in this exhibition and sale as a showcase of how traditions are passed down and carried forward.

Join them on Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. for the opening celebrations. You will see the Henderson family perform and witness the opening of this important exhibition. The artists will be on-site until 3 p.m.

Looking After A Legacy: Through the Grains of Cedar, will also be presented in an innovative virtual format including the live-streamed opening celebration on Facebook and Instagram at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The exhibition and sale is open to the public at 2926 Back Road, Courtenay.

Visit the website at www.spiritsofthewestcoast.com and follow us on Facebook @spiritsofthewestcoast, Instagram @spiritsofthewestcoast and Twitter @spiritsgallery for the latest news, artist talks, and exhibition features.

Artart exhibitCampbell RiverCourtenay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian Screen Awards makes next year’s acting categories gender neutral

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying this man. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Campbell River RCMP seeking public assistance in identifying male

Quadra Island (pictured) is one of the communities that would be covered under the new Area C Integrated Community Sustainability Plan. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District re-launches Discovery Island Mainland Inlets Community Safety Planning process

The City of Campbell River Fire Department has added 24 FireSmart signs to the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands trail network and parking areas. City of Campbell River photo
911 emergency location markers are now at Beaver Lodge Lands

Brad Unger is running for a third term as mayor of Gold River. Photo courtesy Brad Unger
Gold River Mayor hopes to return to office for third term

Pop-up banner image