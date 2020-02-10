From left: Truvy (Kelly McDonald), Shelby (Michelle Segal) Ouiser (Sheelagh Germyn) and Clairee (Michelle Lowe) discuss the turmoil of Shelby’s wedding preparations in Rivercity Players’ production of Steel Magnolias at Rivercity Stage, Feb. 12-15 and 19-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Excitement of opening night approaches cast of Rivercity Players’ Steel Magnolias
Play opens at Campbell River’s Rivercity Stage Wednesday, Feb. 12
Rivercity Players is putting the finishing touches on Steel Magnolias, which opens on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
This heartwarming play is full of laughs as well as some serious moments, as it explores the themes of resilience, love and friendship.
The cast and crew have been hard at work for the last few months, and are looking forward to sharing their creation with an audience.
Steel Magnolias can be seen at Rivercity Stage, Feb. 12-15 and 19-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 16 and 23 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and available online at rivercitytickets.ca or at Rivercity Stage on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Something’s happening (from left)…Annelle (Kaela Elliot), Shelby (Michelle Segal), M’Lynn (Lynne Macara), Truvy (Kelly McDonald), Ouiser (Sheelagh Germyn) and Clairee (Michelle Lowe) all check out a disturbance across the street in Rivercity Players’ production of Steel Magnolias running at Rivercity Stage, Feb. 12-15 and 19-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. PHoto by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror