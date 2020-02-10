Excitement of opening night approaches cast of Rivercity Players’ Steel Magnolias

From left: Truvy (Kelly McDonald), Shelby (Michelle Segal) Ouiser (Sheelagh Germyn) and Clairee (Michelle Lowe) discuss the turmoil of Shelby’s wedding preparations in Rivercity Players’ production of Steel Magnolias at Rivercity Stage, Feb. 12-15 and 19-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Rivercity Players is putting the finishing touches on Steel Magnolias, which opens on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

This heartwarming play is full of laughs as well as some serious moments, as it explores the themes of resilience, love and friendship.

The cast and crew have been hard at work for the last few months, and are looking forward to sharing their creation with an audience.

Steel Magnolias can be seen at Rivercity Stage, Feb. 12-15 and 19-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 16 and 23 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and available online at rivercitytickets.ca or at Rivercity Stage on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

