Evening street market up next for Campbell River’s Live Streets program

On Wednesday, July 27, Shoppers Row will transform into a pedestrian boulevard and street market.

The next event in the CR Live Streets program will feature market stalls, local food and live music. On Wednesday night, people are invited to

Browse market stalls, enjoy dinner at a local food truck, and spend the evening listening to live music featuring the world-renowned Doc Fingers. The Doctor has treated crowds of parties from the snow peaks of British Columbia and the Swiss Alps to smoky jazz bars in Paris, France, from Hawaii to Kefalonia, Greece, and many places in between, and is sure to put on a great show!

“We kicked off CR Live Streets with Battle of the Brushes earlier this week, where Maria Jackson was voted the winner from an incredible lineup of local artists. Thank you to everyone who came out and voted,” says Robin Mitchell, recreation and culture manager. “Next is the Evening Street Market, packed with live music, food, local vendors and more! City events are an incredible opportunity to come together as a community to enjoy the summer and to celebrate our local artists, businesses, and each other.”

The fun begins at 5 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m. All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend this free, family-friendly event.

Every Wednesday night through July and August, Shoppers row becomes a centre for art, music, food, and community. All CR Live Streets events are different, but each offers a vibrant downtown community experience. This year’s schedule has something for everyone:

– July 27: Evening Street Market

– August 3: Chalk Art Festival

– August 10: Salsa & Latin Night

– August 17: Rockin’ River Country

– August 24: Music in the Night featuring Jesse Roper

Arts and Entertainment