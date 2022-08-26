Don Pennell (left) and Darlene Carr perform in Wanda’s Visit, a one-act play Rivercity Players produced previously. Photo by Alistair Taylor

Don Pennell (left) and Darlene Carr perform in Wanda’s Visit, a one-act play Rivercity Players produced previously. Photo by Alistair Taylor

Evening of one-acts an opportunity to try your hand at acting

Rivercity Players holding auditions for a night of three short plays

Rivercity Players is looking for actors for their upcoming evening of one acts – no experience necessary!

Open auditions will be held on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m. at the Rivercity Stage (1080 Hemlock Street). Male and female parts are available for ages 18 and over.

This year, three plays will be presented, directed by Marg Branscombe, Douglas Craig and Alistair Taylor. The plays range from comedy to drama, and will be presented at the Rivercity Stage, Oct. 13-22.

The one act plays are more flexible in terms of rehearsal times, and are a good way for new actors to give the stage a try!

For more information – info@rivercityplayers.ca.

Campbell RiverLive theatre

