Evening of one-acts an opportunity to try your hand at acting

Rivercity Players is looking for actors for their upcoming evening of one acts – no experience necessary!

Open auditions will be held on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m. at the Rivercity Stage (1080 Hemlock Street). Male and female parts are available for ages 18 and over.

This year, three plays will be presented, directed by Marg Branscombe, Douglas Craig and Alistair Taylor. The plays range from comedy to drama, and will be presented at the Rivercity Stage, Oct. 13-22.

The one act plays are more flexible in terms of rehearsal times, and are a good way for new actors to give the stage a try!

For more information – info@rivercityplayers.ca.

