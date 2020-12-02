Entertainment Legend Tom Jackson brings live stream Huron Carol to Campbell River for the holidays

There are entertainment legends, and then there is Tom Jackson, a triple-threat actor, musician, and activist whose achievements in each discipline are downright head spinning.
Jackson’s career is unparalleled, not to mention wildly acclaimed, abundantly decorated and almost ridiculously interesting.
Jackson is understandably proud of all that. Yet it is his extensive charitable work — in particular, helming the long-running Huron Carole Christmas concert tours for Canadian food banks plus multiple other initiatives benefiting disaster relief — that is arguably his crowning achievement. With over $200 million in combined cash/in-kind value for food banks and disaster relief raised to date, it’s no wonder Jackson, currently an Ambassador for the Red Cross, has been inducted as an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2000, and received the 2007 Juno Humanitarian Award, and the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement in 2014.
Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror and the What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre presents, Tom Jackson: The Huron Carol on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Live stream tickets are $15 for Members, $20 Non Members (+ applicable taxes and fees), and can be purchased via virtual Box Office, Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com OR 287-PINK!
