Otter’s Holt House Concert series will host English folk-music duo Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage Friday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.

Duo sings in the British folk traditions from both sides of the Atlantic

English folk-music duo Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage will perform in the Otter’s Holt House Concert series on Friday (Aug. 10).

Sanders and Savage perform both traditional folk and newer songs that make you feel like you’re in an intimate folk club setting – which you will be at this house concert. Their music draws from British folk traditions on both sides of the Atlantic; their harmonies are stunning and make you want to sing along, and all of it is augmented by their beautiful performances on guitar, dobro, and mountain dulcimer.

The acoustic duo met at the Black Fen Folk Club in Cambridge, England, and found that the music they each loved melded well. Since then, they have performed around the world where they paint with music the world of England’s cities and back roads. They are on tour promoting their new CD – Awake – which will be on sale at the concert.

The concert takes place at the home of Barbara & David Denz (Oyster River North area off York Road, about half-way between Campbell River and Courtenay). Tickets are $20 per person with all proceeds going to the musicians. For reservations and instructions on how to pay (via Interac eTransfer or PayPal), contact Barbara or David Denz at 250-923-6361 or barbaradenz@gmail.com.

Previous story
BC Old Time Fiddlers in concert at Sayward’s Heritage Hall

Just Posted

The Back and Forth Paddle has become a tradition in annual Campbell River paddling event

Over the past 12 years a paddle has been exchanged between Campbell… Continue reading

Cortes Island emergency response service goes to referendum

Proposal to cover training will join hall tax on ballot in fall election

Campbell River and Strathcona Regional District in court this week over water rates

Some ratepayers question costs, logic of suing city and regional district

Campbell River firefighters rescue imperilled pooch from third-storey roof

Stranded dog had apparently wandered from open window at hotel

Another heat wave is heading to Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

Eastern and inland cities to reach high 20s to low 30s through the week starting Monday

Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

6 babies born in 1 day at B.C. hospital

Kootenay Lake Hospital’s maternity ward was hectic on July 24

VIDEO: Fire crews called out wildfire near Crofton

A helicopter has been requested.

No jail time for B.C. man who streaked at Seattle baseball game

Vancouver resident David McClearn, 28, has accepted a six-month dispositional continuance

UPDATE: Grass fire off Highway 3 near Hedley now held, road still closed

Air support is on its way to the fire that is backing up traffic on Highway 3

B.C. city to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall

Decision made in 2017 through approval of Witness Reconciliation Program

No B.C. region left untouched with 462 wildfires burning

More wildfires have started in 2018 than 2017, but those fires have burned far less hectares.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to run in Burnaby byelection

Kennedy Stewart recently gave up the riding so he could run for mayor in Vancouver

Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day charity fundraiser returns for a ninth straight year

Most Read

  • Duo sings in the British folk traditions from both sides of the Atlantic

    English folk-music duo Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage will perform in the…