Duo sings in the British folk traditions from both sides of the Atlantic

English folk-music duo Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage will perform in the Otter’s Holt House Concert series on Friday (Aug. 10).

Sanders and Savage perform both traditional folk and newer songs that make you feel like you’re in an intimate folk club setting – which you will be at this house concert. Their music draws from British folk traditions on both sides of the Atlantic; their harmonies are stunning and make you want to sing along, and all of it is augmented by their beautiful performances on guitar, dobro, and mountain dulcimer.

The acoustic duo met at the Black Fen Folk Club in Cambridge, England, and found that the music they each loved melded well. Since then, they have performed around the world where they paint with music the world of England’s cities and back roads. They are on tour promoting their new CD – Awake – which will be on sale at the concert.

The concert takes place at the home of Barbara & David Denz (Oyster River North area off York Road, about half-way between Campbell River and Courtenay). Tickets are $20 per person with all proceeds going to the musicians. For reservations and instructions on how to pay (via Interac eTransfer or PayPal), contact Barbara or David Denz at 250-923-6361 or barbaradenz@gmail.com.