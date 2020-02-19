Tania Opland and Mike Freeman appear in concert as part of the Otter’s Holt House Concert and Sayward Valley Folk Music Society Concert Series on Friday, Feb. 21 and Sunday, Feb. 23. Photo contributed

Duo present an eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary

Tania Opland and Mike Freeman appear in concert as part of the Otter’s Holt House Concert and Sayward Valley Folk Music Society Concert Series.

Since 1995, Tania Opland and Mike Freeman have been touring the world together with a unique and eclectic mix of songs in several languages and music played on more instruments than can be counted on two hands. Their shows feature traditional and contemporary material from many cultures, as well as original compositions.

For those who have not previously attended one of their concerts and those who have seen them perform, the audience is in for a real treat. The duo’s performances are presented with wit and a style guaranteed to provide an evening of great music and entertainment for all ages.

Dividing their time between Suquamish, Washington and Inistioge, Ireland, Opland and Freeman return to Vancouver Island after a five year absence for two very special concerts.

On Friday, Feb. 21, Opland/Freeman will be the guest performers at the home of Barbara and David Denz as part of their Otter’s Holt House Concert series. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

A $20 donation is requested. For more information contact Barbara or David Denz @ 250 923-6361.

On Sunday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., the Sayward Valley Folk Music Society will present Opland/Freeman live on stage and in concert at the Kelsey Centre, 652 H’kusam Way, Sayward.

Tickets are $20/person and $10/person for SVFMS members. Children 16 and under are free. Advance tickets for the Sayward concert are available at the Music Plant, the Sayward Valley Store, the Kelsey Centre in Sayward and at the door. For more information phone Bob or Karen 250 282-0134 or the Kelsey Centre 250 282-5500.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Five Alarm Funk bring their funk/rock party to Campbell River this March

Just Posted

Merville wildlife rescue centre sees 9 poisoned birds since January

MARS trying to fundraise for ‘rigorous and expensive’ lead poisoning treatment

One woman arrested after pair of armed robberies in Campbell River

Police still looking to speak with anyone who was around downtown Chevron Sunday night

UPDATED: Forest industry supporters and convoy deliver petition at B.C. legislature in Victoria

Petition is in favour of ‘working forests’

VIDEO: Convoy of forest industry supporters on its way to Victoria

Rally at the B.C. legislature begins with participants setting off from Campbell River

Forest industry supporters set to deliver petition to B.C. government

Rally to be held Tuesday in Victoria

Pipeline dispute: Tories put no-confidence motion on House of Commons agenda

Conservatives say they have no confidence in the Trudeau government to end the rail blockades

Province shows no interest in proposed highway between Alberta and B.C.

Province says it will instead focus on expanding the Kicking Horse Canyon to four lanes

Victoria police ask victims of human trafficking to come forward after Saskatchewan arrests

Four people from Vancouver Island were arrested in Saskatchewan on Jan. 28

First case of COVID-19 in B.C. has fully recovered, health officer says

Three other cases are symptom-free and expected to test negative soon

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

Via Rail lays off 1,000 employees temporarily as anti-pipeline blockades drag on

The Crown corporation has suspended passenger trains on its Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto

VIDEO: Knife-wielding man arrested after barricading himself in Lower Mainland Walmart

A man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area at a Walmart in Richmond

Budget 2020: Weaver ‘delighted,’ minority B.C. NDP stable

Project spending soars along with B.C.’s capital debt

B.C. widow ‘crushed’ over stolen T-shirts meant for memorial blanket

Lori Roberts lost her fiancé one month ago Tuesday now she’s lost almost all she had left of him

Most Read