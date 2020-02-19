Duo present an eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary

Tania Opland and Mike Freeman appear in concert as part of the Otter’s Holt House Concert and Sayward Valley Folk Music Society Concert Series on Friday, Feb. 21 and Sunday, Feb. 23. Photo contributed

Tania Opland and Mike Freeman appear in concert as part of the Otter’s Holt House Concert and Sayward Valley Folk Music Society Concert Series.

Since 1995, Tania Opland and Mike Freeman have been touring the world together with a unique and eclectic mix of songs in several languages and music played on more instruments than can be counted on two hands. Their shows feature traditional and contemporary material from many cultures, as well as original compositions.

For those who have not previously attended one of their concerts and those who have seen them perform, the audience is in for a real treat. The duo’s performances are presented with wit and a style guaranteed to provide an evening of great music and entertainment for all ages.

Dividing their time between Suquamish, Washington and Inistioge, Ireland, Opland and Freeman return to Vancouver Island after a five year absence for two very special concerts.

On Friday, Feb. 21, Opland/Freeman will be the guest performers at the home of Barbara and David Denz as part of their Otter’s Holt House Concert series. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

A $20 donation is requested. For more information contact Barbara or David Denz @ 250 923-6361.

On Sunday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., the Sayward Valley Folk Music Society will present Opland/Freeman live on stage and in concert at the Kelsey Centre, 652 H’kusam Way, Sayward.

Tickets are $20/person and $10/person for SVFMS members. Children 16 and under are free. Advance tickets for the Sayward concert are available at the Music Plant, the Sayward Valley Store, the Kelsey Centre in Sayward and at the door. For more information phone Bob or Karen 250 282-0134 or the Kelsey Centre 250 282-5500.

