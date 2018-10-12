Some works in progress at the drop-in pottery program. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Drop-in program offers place for potters

People can spend time on projects on Tuesdays, Fridays

Pottery is a little bit science and a little bit magic, says Emma Heitzmann.

She is one of the teachers at the Campbell River Community Centre and also serves as a volunteer on Tuesday nights for aspiring potters to pop in and work on some clay.

RELATED STORY: Pottery show and sale features 13 local artists

Compared with some arts, pottery has more space requirements, most notably access to a kiln, which the community centre site has. Its craft room also has a few wheels as well as clays, glazes and other supplies.

Through the fall, the drop-in time happens Tuesday evenings as well as Friday afternoons, and Heitzmann says people can come in to work on projects. A different volunteer, Val Kitchen, comes by to help with the Friday drop-in sessions.

The time, she stresses, is not class time. She and a couple of other instructors offer classes throughout the week where people of different skill levels can come and learn the craft.

“We’re all doing our own thing right now,” says Heitzmann, who is currently teaching an introduction class for using a wheel.

Ellen Statz teaches adult classes and does hand-building, or making pottery without needing the wheel.

“She takes on quite large classes because she has the capacity to,” Heitzmann says. “She’s a potter of 40-odd years. She’s very good.”

Finally, Julie McMath teaches the classes for children. Heitzmann points to some pictures of scary monster masks that McMath made with her students.

“I’m always impressed with what she can do with the kids’ classes,” Heitzmann says. “She’s just really a master at helping kids figure stuff out and make projects that they’re happy with.”

The drop-in sessions are for those who want to put what they have learned or are learning into action. The people that come by might make everything from drinking and eating vessels to more abstract artistic pieces.

Kim Robilliard and her daughter Kinsley come by to the centre regularly to work on projects and to spend time together.

“It’s mother-daughter play time,” Kim says. “It’s such a great thing for the two of us to do…. We get to be creative and have fun.”

The number of people who drop by can vary.

“I’ve had everywhere from no one to 14 people show up,” says Heitzmann, adding 14 is the maximum they can take.

There is no set time for a project, as there are too many variables for the project, she says. Some people do leave behind their items and while the volunteers try to get the participants to pick up their work, ultimately they will take things to a garage sale to help raise funds for the program if anything is left behind.

Heitzmann, herself, learned the craft by taking classes in Courtenay, and there are a few kilns available in the neighbouring community.

However, having the local kiln at the community centre’s craft room means potters in Campbell River can come to work close to home and have a kiln handy either for the early “bisque” stage with the pottery or later glazing.

The drop-in times through the fall run from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday evenings and Friday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. The Community Centre is at 401-11th Ave. For more information, call 250-286-1161.

 

Kim Robilliard and daughter Kinsley use the drop-in pottery program for some quality mother-daughter time and to make some creative things. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Courtenay author Paula Wild launches book about human coexistence with wolves
Next story
Fender partners with B.C. music store for new experience

Just Posted

Campbell River teen Jordan Holling still missing one year later

Family grateful for community support after teen vanished from Campbellton on Oct. 16, 2017

Wanted suspect in Campbell River – Crime Stoppers

A wanted man is “violent” and “may be in the Campbell River… Continue reading

Campbell River resident captures backyard bears in photos

Amateur photographer David Baar, who lives on Chum Rd. in North Campbell… Continue reading

‘Donation tree’ shows growing support for Campbell River Head Injury Support Society

Money still doesn’t grow on trees, but the foliage on a newly… Continue reading

Last two old generators at John Hart Dam shut down

Hydro employee, president turn off last two generators during ceremony

Drop-in program offers place for potters

People can spend time on projects on Tuesdays, Fridays

Explosive device discovered at tent city on Vancouver Island

RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit on way to Nanaimo to deal with possible bomb in homeless camp

Defensive driving saves lives on B.C. highway

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

UBC opens new innovation hub in downtown Kelowna

New hub located in the city’s Innovation Centre

B.C. adventurer takes two-wheels through Tibet

Ultimately, James Leigh said it’s not death he’s afraid of, it’s mediocrity.

Andrew Wilkinson discusses proportional representation in Okanagan

B.C. Liberal leader addresses Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Predator Ridge

Five Alberta high school football players hurt in crash

The Southern Alberta Minor Football Association said the crash involved five players with the Raymond High School Comets

Plunging lumber prices hurt B.C. business

Interfor cutting back B.C. Interior production as lumber prices plunge

Yay or neigh? Cowboy the miniature horse predicts B.C. city’s next mayor

Cowboy the miniature horse chooses the next mayors of Fernie and Sparwood (and gets to munch on a whole lot of hay)

Most Read