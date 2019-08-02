Drake drops ‘Care Package’ compilation album

The project features tracks like ‘Can I’ that leaked around the release of his fourth album, ‘Views.’

Drake has just dropped a new compilation album called “Care Package.”

The new release brings together loose songs throughout the Toronto-native rapper’s career. The project features tracks like “Can I” that leaked around the release of his fourth album, “Views.”

Also on the tracklist is “Dreams Money Can Buy,” which came out between his albums “Thank Me Later” and “Take Care.”

He also recently dropped “Omerta” and “Money in the Grave” in honour of the Toronto Raptors’ first NBA Championship title in franchise history.

READ MORE: LeBron James joins Drake in Canadian sports media deal

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘The Amazing Race Canada’ comes to Vancouver Island

Just Posted

‘Disturbance with a knife’ sends Campbell River man to hospital

Police still searching for woman who left the scene

John Hart Dam road closures announced

Allows for work to be conducted on Campbell River-area hydroelectric facility

VIDEO AND SLIDESHOW: Campbell River’s Chalkfest chalks it up to creativity

The ever-popular Chalk Art Festival – also known as Chalkfest – happened… Continue reading

Getting Campbell River schools ready to welcome the kids back in September

Not everyone in the school district gets a couple months off over the summer….

New law targeting derelict vessels comes into force

Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act includes hefty fines

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Vancouver Island man charged with sexual assaults involving sex trade workers

Port Alberni man arrested in connection with crimes that happened in Nanaimo

89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital

Bob Plumb likely to lose sight in his left eye after

Researchers look at how to help homeless in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside find, keep jobs

With $365,000 from B.C., project will look at how individualizing support can increase job retention

Bear spray, bullets among hazards that have caused fires at B.C. recycling depots

Recycling BC says that hazardous materials mixed in with paper, plastics are dangerous to workers

B.C. MLA renews call for law against gay ‘conversion therapy’

‘If you are gay, you do not need to be fixed’

Breastless Friends Forever: How breast cancer brought four B.C. women together

They met during chemotherapy. Now they’re inseparable

Blaney advocates for seniors ministry, strategy

In a cabinet shuffle last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Hamilton… Continue reading

Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October

The two sides are looking at options to resolve the scheduling conflict

Most Read