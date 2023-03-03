Downtown Campbell River comes alive on an early March evening

CR Live Streets: A Night Out Downtown part of ongoing effort to liven up the city’s core

Local author and musician Jim Creighton reads from his book Mrs. Johnson and the Rabbit at Coho Books during Thursday, March 2’s CR Live Streets: A Night Out Downtown. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Downtown Campbell River came alive with some culture and activities Thursday, March 2 with an evening of music, comedy, readings and more.

CR Live Streets: A Night Out Downtown was hosted by the City of Campbell River and the Downtown Business Improvement Association at a number of downtown locations.

Several businesses along a 500-metre stretch of downtown extended their hours and hosted entertainment and offered special deals and prizes beginning at at time when they usually close for the day. There was music as Session, Beach Fire Match and the Art Gallery, comedy at Freyja and literary readings at Coho Books.

The event was part of ongoing efforts by the city to revitalize and animate the downtown core and was coordinated through Spirit Square programming.

Attendees were encouraged to pick up a passport at their first stop and collect stamps at each location. Those stamps were then used to earn chances to win gift certificates and other prizes from local merchants.

