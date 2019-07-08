Lisa Gooding won last year’s Art Battle which returns on Wednesday, July 17 at 6 p.m. in front of the Tidemark Theatre. Photo submitted

Downtown Art Battle kicks off Campbell River Live Streets July 17

CR Live Streets starts with a splatter this year.

Join the fun Wednesday, July 17, with the return of Art Battle. The event opens outside the Tidemark Theatre at 6 p.m., and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Local breweries and food trucks will be on site throughout the evening.

Art Battle will see 12 of our region’s best artists compete in three fast-paced rounds for audience votes to determine one champion. This event provides a unique opportunity to watch, learn, and support a mix of professional and emerging artists showcasing their talents under tight time limits that push them outside their comfort zones.

Lisa Gooding, last year’s Art Battle champion says, “I love the speed element. Not having the time to change my mind about what I’m painting, not having the time to doubt myself! The painting that comes out is incredibly raw. I also love the audience!”

Susanne Grundinson, Art Battle North Island organizer, says, “Art creation can be a solitary activity. We have found that bringing artists into public spaces and engaging the community with their creative process offers a valuable opportunity for the public and the artist to draw inspiration from each other.”

Art Battle has been sharing live painting competitions with audiences since 2001. Now taking place on six continents, Art Battles host tens of thousands of competitors from Brooklyn to Bangladesh, São Paulo to San Francisco.

Find event information online at: http://www.campbellriver.ca/parks-recreation-culture/recreation/special-events or on Facebook at: http://bit.ly/artbattleCR

