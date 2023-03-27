District Musical Showcase highlights important musical education for SD72 students

Quadra Island Elementary teacher Alec James (back, in front) led his choir with a ukelele-strung rendition of the song ‘Riptide’. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

Several elementary school choirs and the Carihi High performance band rocked out the Carihi High gymnasium on March 23, with a District Musical Showcase.

Choirs from all over School District 72 converged, with a unique and sometimes energetic spin on some new hits and some contemporary historical classical tunes.

“We started planning this event in November,” said Carihi High and Phoenix middle school music director Kolya Kowalchuk. “It usually takes about that long to coordinate all the people in the district to get together for this. It’s really exciting to be able to perform in front of the public like this.”

Choirs from Georgia Park, Cedar Elementary, Pinecrest, Ripple Rock, Quadra Island Elementary, Ecole Du Monde and Ecole Willow Point and Ocean Grove participated.

Some performances involved instruments, as well as vocal performances. The event was emceed by School District 72 board trustee Craig Gillis, who interacted with the packed audience of onlookers in the gymnasium. Gillis enthusiastically complemented each school as their performances concluded.

READ MORE: Campbell River high school band makes CBC Youtube music contest

The concert ended with a long play of a set from the classic rock band Led Zeppelin, performed by the Carhi High band.

Admission from this concert raised funds for the Campbell River Food bank. As well, audience members were asked to bring in donations of non-perishable food items for the Food bank. They raised over $1300 dollars, and the total weight of food was 230 lbs.

Kowalchuk says events like this are encouraging, as it helps the students grow not only as performers, but as long form musicians as well.

“Due to the pandemic, when we came back, we were just being able to rehearse whatever way we could to practice,” Kowalchuk said. “The first time we were able to get out in front of an audience and perform and get authentic feedback, it was very gratifying.”

Performances ranged from a performance of the song “Riptide” by Vance Joy, played on the strings of Ukuleles by the Quadra Island Elementary school band, as well as a rendition of the Guns’N’Roses classic song “Sweet Child of Mine”, by members of the Ocean Grove Music Club.

“I think we’re going to have some future members of the Voice,” said Gillis, referring to the NBC television show, to the crowd after the energetic up beat performance by Ocean Grove, eliciting cheers.

Quadra Island Elementary music teacher Alec James was just as excited about his charges being able to boast out their musical talent to a interested audience.

“I felt very good about the performance,” James said. “I think we’re very lucky to have a district that supports music as much as they do. Kids should have every musical possibility available to them and that opens the door to a variety of experiences musically.”

For more on School District 72, please visit http://www.sd72.bc.ca

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

025050

Arts and cultureArts and EntertainmentCampbell River School District 72