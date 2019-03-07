Critically acclaimed film, At Eternity’s Gate will screen as Campbell River art gallery fundraiser

The special screening of At Eternity’s Gate, a film about Vincent van Gogh, on April 9 is a fundraiser for the Campbell River Art Gallery

“Schnabel has made not just an exquisite film but an argument for art.” – The New York Times

The Campbell River Art Gallery and Campbell River Festival of Films will present the Oscar-nominated film, At Eternity’s Gate at the Tidemark Theatre on Tuesday, April 9.

Willem Dafoe teams with painter and director Julian Schnabel (Basquiat, The Diving Bell and the Butterfly) for this unorthodox but reverent account of Vincent van Gogh’s troubled last days.

Schnabel devotes much of At Eternity’s Gate to the act of creation itself, presenting the Post-Impressionist master’s artistic process as a visceral and internal experience while Dafoe, as Van Gogh, conveys the strenuous physicality of painting.

Schnabel describes the film as “an accumulation of scenes based on painter Vincent van Gogh’s letters, common agreement about events in his life that parade as facts, hearsay, and scenes that are just plain invented. This is not a forensic biography about the painter. It is about what it is to be an artist.”

The result is a kaleidoscopic and immersive film about being alive and reaching, through art, for the eternal — and about the beauty and wonder Van Gogh left behind, unaware of the profound impact it would have.

This special film event is a fundraiser for the Campbell River Art Gallery, made possible with the support of the Campbell River Festival of Films.