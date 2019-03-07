The special screening of At Eternity’s Gate, a film about Vincent van Gogh, on April 9 is a fundraiser for the Campbell River Art Gallery

Critically acclaimed film, At Eternity’s Gate will screen as Campbell River art gallery fundraiser

“Schnabel has made not just an exquisite film but an argument for art.” – The New York Times

The Campbell River Art Gallery and Campbell River Festival of Films will present the Oscar-nominated film, At Eternity’s Gate at the Tidemark Theatre on Tuesday, April 9.

Willem Dafoe teams with painter and director Julian Schnabel (Basquiat, The Diving Bell and the Butterfly) for this unorthodox but reverent account of Vincent van Gogh’s troubled last days.

Schnabel devotes much of At Eternity’s Gate to the act of creation itself, presenting the Post-Impressionist master’s artistic process as a visceral and internal experience while Dafoe, as Van Gogh, conveys the strenuous physicality of painting.

Schnabel describes the film as “an accumulation of scenes based on painter Vincent van Gogh’s letters, common agreement about events in his life that parade as facts, hearsay, and scenes that are just plain invented. This is not a forensic biography about the painter. It is about what it is to be an artist.”

The result is a kaleidoscopic and immersive film about being alive and reaching, through art, for the eternal — and about the beauty and wonder Van Gogh left behind, unaware of the profound impact it would have.

This special film event is a fundraiser for the Campbell River Art Gallery, made possible with the support of the Campbell River Festival of Films. Tickets for the screening are $12, or $10 for Winter CRFF Pass Holders (includes GST, + applicable fees) and can be purchased at the Tidemark Theatre Box Office Tuesday through Thursday between 12 and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com or 287-PINK! Enjoy an Oscar nominated art house, docudrama and support our local art gallery.

Previous story
Campbell River Art Battle one of the most colourful fights ever

Just Posted

Salmon Point pub fire traced to upper dining room, but cause remains unknown

Unclear whether landmark gathering place will be rebuilt

Campbell River could be home to the second government cannabis store, first on the Island

‘We’ll be opening three more at about the same time, and this will be one of the three’

Campbell River Art Battle one of the most colourful fights ever

12 artists create 20-minute paintings as art fans swirl around in appreciation

New Democrat and Tory politicians from North Island weigh in on SNC-Lavalin affair

NDP MP Rachel Blaney and Conservative candidate Shelley Downey echo party leaders

Campbell River Storm beat Panthers in triple overtime

Home team staves off elimination to force game six

VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

Errington farmer receives death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

Woman says huskies were shot after entering her yard and attacking a goat

B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Washington, Oregon, California considering ending time shift

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey

A new report says 58 per cent of British Columbians do not have a will

Businesses should report on wages by gender, B.C. MLA says

Surrey South’s Stephanie Cadieux is proposing the Equal Pay Act ahead of International Women’s Day

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

A Facebook video from a group advocating for better control of marine life causes mixed emotions

High court won’t hear case about decision to euthanize B.C. bear cub

The cub was discovered in 2016 and taken to a rehabilitation centre

Most Read