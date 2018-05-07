Gardeners Green Folk Club in Merville welcome Crikey Mor back for another house concert on Saturday June 2.

Crikey! They’re back for Mor

Gardeners Green Folk Club welcomes popular Irish-music band back to Merville house concert

Gardeners Green Folk Club in Merville welcomes Crikey Mor, its most popular performers ever, back for another house concert on Saturday, June 2.

Crikey Mor specialises in high energy Irish music, of which there will be plenty, but they also have some very sweet and harmonic Irish ballads and songs. These four excellent musicians and singers have a great time playing the music they’re so passionate about. For an idea of what to expect, type Crikey Mor Music into youtube and a number of videos come up.

Like this one:

Tickets are $20, and include hot drinks and a lovely spread of food. Advance tickets only, seats are limited and quickly sold out last time they were here, so give us a ring at 250-337-5337 if you’re keen to join us. A great time will definitely be had by all.

Previous story
B.C. non-fiction prize being replaced with yet-to-be-announced award program

Just Posted

‘It’s time we get another dragon boat team’

Campbell Riverites trying to form a mixed dragon boat team to go with our two women’s ones

Concession at the pier will be open for long weekend, if not earlier

Operators say they want everything to be in place and be fully stocked before opening the window

Turning clunkers into cash for the Campbell River Hospital Foundation

Annual fundraiser has raised $87,000 for hospital equipment over the initiative’s seven years

Someone steals fox sculpture from Campbell River forest

Fergus had only been installed at Beaver Lodge Lands in January

Downtown Campbell River business owners call Safer Downtown a “big step forward”

Te Downtown BIA is happy the city has responded to its Safe… Continue reading

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Island players embaring on Cuban baseball journey

Duncan and Campbell River area players added to the original Chemainus group

B.C. Indigenous leaders head to Texas to urge investors to drop pipeline project

Chiefs plan to attend a Kinder Morgan investors meeting in Houston for a last-ditch appeal

VIDEO: Bear rescued from B.C. tree

Bruin found near Abbotsford Middle School

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals look to finally get past the Penguins tonight in Pittsburgh

First comes love, then comes marriage? Maybe not, says poll

Survey suggests slightly more than half of Canadians don’t think getting hitched is important

B.C. and Alberta cellphones will light up Wednesday with emergency test signal

Mobile devices across Canada will be buzzing a little more than usual this week as emergency management officials test the new nationwide public alerting system.

‘We’re quite frustrated:’ Red tape threatens growing Arctic space industry

Years of federal bureaucratic delays may cost the North millions of dollars of investment in an emerging high-tech industry

B.C. high school students who suffered in silence now helping others

Joshua Ramon and Stephanie Barrantes speak about mental health to kids in elementary school

Most Read

  • Crikey! They’re back for Mor

    Gardeners Green Folk Club welcomes popular Irish-music band back to Merville house concert