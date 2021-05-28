CR Pride Festival 2021 returns with old friends and a new digital format

The Queen of East Van, Isolde N. Barron, alongside her wife, Peach Cobblah, return to host the CR Pride Festival which will be live streamed from the Tidemark Theatre, in partnership with the North Island Pride Society on June 19 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Photo contributed

CR Pride returns for its sixth year with some of Vancouver’s finest drag talent to celebrate diversity and inclusion in Campbell River.

There are some old friends and new ones scheduled for this year’s Campbell River Pride Festival, which will be live streamed from the Tidemark Theatre, in partnership with the North Island Pride Society on June 19 beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The Queen of East Van, Isolde N. Barron, alongside her wife, Peach Cobblah, return to host, but this years event will also feature DJ Spinintonic on the decks!

DJ Spinintonic holds a degree in music from the University of British Columbia. When away from the decks, she can be found leading Queer As Funk, Vancouver’s hottest LGBTQ event band, and booking some of the best musicians in town through Railtown Entertainment. DJ Spinintonic loves to spin Motown, throwback hiphop and r&b tracks, as well as all of your favourite pop hits. Most of all she loves playing the songs that make you want to dance.

Originally from South Africa, Cameron (Isolde) is a Vancouver-based director, producer and drag queen. As The Queen of East Van, Isolde N. Barron, she hosts The Barron Gurl Show every week in Vancouver’s West End, as well as Drag 101, a monthly show at UBC’s Pit Pub. As the Queen Mother of the Cobalt, a space she helped transform into a vital queer hub, she hosted her own weekly show Apocalypstick for two years and was a monthly fixture at Queer Bash, East Van’s premiere queer dance party. She is currently the head judge ushering in new talent for the Mr/Miss Cobalt Competition, in its 7th year. In boy form he produces and curates Club PuSh for the PuSh International Performing Arts Festival and is founder and Managing Artistic Director of Zee Zee Theatre celebrating their tenth season. He is a critically acclaimed director and graduate of Studio 58 who further trained with Pochinko clown master, John Turner.

Peach Cobblah is known as the Baddest B&*#h of Vancouver. With her wife Isolde N. Barron, she co-created Tucked & Plucked: Drag Herstory Live Onstage which has appeared extensively over the past six years. Peach created and for the past four years has hosted Shame Spiral, a devilishly regretful weekly drag show at 1181 in Vancouver’s West End. She also helped revive the queer East Van scene with events like HUSTLA, the city’s original queer hip hop event, The Gay Agenda: Glitter & Skin, a monthly party celebrating all forms of masculinity, the annual Mr/Miss Cobalt Drag Competition, Eye Roll: Another F$%*ing 90s Party, and Limp Wrist, celebrating queer icons.

She can be seen sweating and swaying all over town in her monthly and pop-up events like Drag 101 at UBC and Queen, Eggs, and Ham, a delicious an devilish brunch show. She appeared as Hanna the Dominatrix in The Vancouver Playhouse’s final production, La Cage Aux Folles. Out of drag Peach is known as award-winning playwright Dave Deveau whose plays have been touring Canada and the US for the past six years.

Tune in on June 19th for a virtual afternoon of music, laughter, stories and drag!

2:30 PM

Drag Queen Story Hour

3:00 PM

Home is a Drag

3:15 PM

Pride Family Dance Party

All events are free and can be accessed via the Tidemark Theatre’s Facebook page or through their website: tidemarktheatre.com.

Sponsored by BC Touring Council, the Campbell River Mirror and What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre and North Island Pride will present CR Pride Festival 2021 – FREE – beginning at 2:30pm on June 19th, 2021. Reserve your free ticket today at tidemarktheatre.com.