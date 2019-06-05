There are still a few tickets left for CR DanceXtreme’s year-end performances – ‘Pop Rocks’ and ‘CRX’s Starts of Tomorrow’ at the Tidemark Theatre June 12 – June 15.

CR DanceXtreme celebrates great season with year-end performances at Tidemark Theatre

Another season is coming to an end and CR DanceXtreme’s competitive dance teams had their best season ever.

There are still a few tickets left for the dancers’ year-end performances – ‘Pop Rocks’ and ‘CRX’s Starts of Tomorrow’ at the Tidemark Theatre June 12 – June 15. Check out www.tidemarktheatre.com for more details!

This year, the studio is honouring the great legacy of their “studio mom” and biggest fan, Darlene Sloan, who passed away in 2018, by accepting donations of new, unused school supplies for students in need. Bins will be set up in the lobby of the Tidemark Theatre. Take this opportunity to make a donation for a student in need while enjoying a night of great dance entertainment.

The Tidemark shows cap off a great year for CR DanceXtreme. Their Showteam, Fresh Groove Hiphop Team, Performance Team, Rising Stars, and Advanced Adult Hip Hop represented Campbell River by competing at three dance competitions on Vancouver Island and two on the mainland. At two competitions, they won the most prestigious award of Top Overall Studio for having the highest studio average score. Artistic director and co-owner Shawna Sloan won three choreography awards and fellow artistic director and co-owner Buddy Mynatt won a mentor award.

Other notable group awards won were:

* 12 and Under Jazz Routine of the Year – “Din Da”

* 13 and Over Jazz Routine of the Year “Yeah”,

* Hip Hop Routine of the Year – “Cha Ching”

* Showdown Most Entertaining Junior and Teen Routine – “Son of Jorel”.

Adjudicators chose “Son of Jorel” for best Street Dance and “Positoovity” was chosen for best Stage routine. The Fresh Groove, Rising Star, and Performance Teams had their routines score in the top ten and two routines, “Leggo” and “Lit Potatoes”, won the top overall score for their level and each one placed second in the finals at the Ultimate Peak Challenge.

Duet and trios won numerous awards. Alexander Crowhurst, Marcus Carlin, and Luke Richards competed in a hip hop trio for the first time and won top overall score in two competitions. Brooklyn Bowden and Maddie Caflisch placed fourth overall for their hip hop duet. Taylor Ring and Cohan Caflisch placed in the top three and won hip hop duo of the year in Duncan, B.C. Janaeya Baher and Cohan Caflisch placed fourth overall in two competitions for their contemporary duet. Janaeya Baher and Emiko Koizumi won top overall score for their contemporary duet.

Soloists had a fantastic competition season. Eberle Caflisch, Taylor Carson, and Liam Barber placed in the top 6th. Alexis Fidler placed fifth overall for her jazz solo and won a summer intensive dance scholarship. Janaeya Baher won top overall for her jazz solo. Catherin Le placed fourth overall in two competitions for her hiphop solo and won HipHop Dancer of the Year in Duncan, B.C. Harlee Benoche was chosen as the “Most Promising Dancer” and won a scholarship to Nuvo Dance Convention. Cohan Caflisch won Lyrical Dancer of the Year in Duncan and won top overall for his hiphop solo, and also received a scholarship in Los Angeles, California for a summer dance intensive. Emiko Koizumi took home numerous top awards for both her Jazz and Lyrical solos. She also won two scholarships to a summer dance intensive in Vancouver.

Come see these award-winner dancers on stage at ‘Pop Rocks’ and ‘CRX’s Stars of Tomorrow’ at the Tidemark from June 12 – June 15.

Previous story
VIDEO: Campbell River Art Gallery to showcase Syrian films at Timberline

Just Posted

Campbell River Ravens peewee lacrosse team takes gold

Ravens beat Kelowna 6-3 during Pop Styles Tournament in Port Coquitlam

Campbell Riverites boogie for a cause at Denim and Diamond Country Hoedown

Annual event raised funds for Campbell River and District Association for Community Living

Fire department called to extinguish unattended campfire along Argonaut Road

Comes a little more than a week after an extensive brush fire in the same area

Surprise field trip for Campbell River class to visit classmate

Jorden Andrew has been in treatment since last fall but he and his class visited Science World

Sayward School among finalists for new playground

Voting through June 23 for BCAA’s Play Here contest

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Ultra-luxury ship makes inaugural call to northern B.C. port

Three cruise ships in seven days to call on Northland Terminal in Prince Rupert

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Most Read