CR DanceXtreme celebrates great season with year-end performances at Tidemark Theatre

Another season is coming to an end and CR DanceXtreme’s competitive dance teams had their best season ever.

There are still a few tickets left for the dancers’ year-end performances – ‘Pop Rocks’ and ‘CRX’s Starts of Tomorrow’ at the Tidemark Theatre June 12 – June 15. Check out www.tidemarktheatre.com for more details!

This year, the studio is honouring the great legacy of their “studio mom” and biggest fan, Darlene Sloan, who passed away in 2018, by accepting donations of new, unused school supplies for students in need. Bins will be set up in the lobby of the Tidemark Theatre. Take this opportunity to make a donation for a student in need while enjoying a night of great dance entertainment.

The Tidemark shows cap off a great year for CR DanceXtreme. Their Showteam, Fresh Groove Hiphop Team, Performance Team, Rising Stars, and Advanced Adult Hip Hop represented Campbell River by competing at three dance competitions on Vancouver Island and two on the mainland. At two competitions, they won the most prestigious award of Top Overall Studio for having the highest studio average score. Artistic director and co-owner Shawna Sloan won three choreography awards and fellow artistic director and co-owner Buddy Mynatt won a mentor award.

Other notable group awards won were:

* 12 and Under Jazz Routine of the Year – “Din Da”

* 13 and Over Jazz Routine of the Year “Yeah”,

* Hip Hop Routine of the Year – “Cha Ching”

* Showdown Most Entertaining Junior and Teen Routine – “Son of Jorel”.

Adjudicators chose “Son of Jorel” for best Street Dance and “Positoovity” was chosen for best Stage routine. The Fresh Groove, Rising Star, and Performance Teams had their routines score in the top ten and two routines, “Leggo” and “Lit Potatoes”, won the top overall score for their level and each one placed second in the finals at the Ultimate Peak Challenge.

Duet and trios won numerous awards. Alexander Crowhurst, Marcus Carlin, and Luke Richards competed in a hip hop trio for the first time and won top overall score in two competitions. Brooklyn Bowden and Maddie Caflisch placed fourth overall for their hip hop duet. Taylor Ring and Cohan Caflisch placed in the top three and won hip hop duo of the year in Duncan, B.C. Janaeya Baher and Cohan Caflisch placed fourth overall in two competitions for their contemporary duet. Janaeya Baher and Emiko Koizumi won top overall score for their contemporary duet.

Soloists had a fantastic competition season. Eberle Caflisch, Taylor Carson, and Liam Barber placed in the top 6th. Alexis Fidler placed fifth overall for her jazz solo and won a summer intensive dance scholarship. Janaeya Baher won top overall for her jazz solo. Catherin Le placed fourth overall in two competitions for her hiphop solo and won HipHop Dancer of the Year in Duncan, B.C. Harlee Benoche was chosen as the “Most Promising Dancer” and won a scholarship to Nuvo Dance Convention. Cohan Caflisch won Lyrical Dancer of the Year in Duncan and won top overall for his hiphop solo, and also received a scholarship in Los Angeles, California for a summer dance intensive. Emiko Koizumi took home numerous top awards for both her Jazz and Lyrical solos. She also won two scholarships to a summer dance intensive in Vancouver.

Come see these award-winner dancers on stage at ‘Pop Rocks’ and ‘CRX’s Stars of Tomorrow’ at the Tidemark from June 12 – June 15.