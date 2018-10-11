Courtenay resident Paula Wild presents her new book, Return of the Wolf: Conflict and Coexistence on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at the Campbell River Public Library.

Courtenay author Paula Wild launches book about human coexistence with wolves

Courtenay resident Paula Wild presents her new book, Return of the Wolf: Conflict and Coexistence (Douglas & McIntyre, $32.95), on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at the Campbell River Public Library (1240 Shoppers Row).

Wild will be sharing remarkable images, fascinating facts and incredible stories in her presentation “In Search of the Real Wolf” at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A and book signing.

Admission is free and books will be available for purchase courtesy of Coho Books.

In Return of the Wolf, Wild examines the evolving relationship between humans and wolves, as our territories increasingly overlap and our interactions with wolves grow evermore frequent. Return of the Wolf weaves together everything from natural history and interviews with conservationists to centuries-old mysteries and legends from around the world, and traces society’s attitudes toward wolves that once led to threat of extinction.

“The wolves that appear in Wild’s impressive new book are complex, intelligent and fascinating animals … a pleasure for anyone who loves the outdoors or wildlife, and a useful corrective to the myths that surround the wolf.” — The Vancouver Sun.

Wild is the author of The Cougar: Beautiful, Wild and Dangerous (Douglas & McIntyre, 2013) which received the highest award in the nature category of the Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards. She lives in Courtenay, but her research for Return of the Wolf took her all over the Pacific Northwest, from the northern tip of Vancouver Island to Washington State.

For more information regarding this event or Return of the Wolf by Paula Wild, contact Coho Books at 250-287-2336 or visit www.douglas-mcintyre.com.

Previous story
CRGCC’s Velocity may be a driving range, but it’s certainly not just for golfers

Just Posted

Last two old generators at John Hart Dam shut down

Hydro employee, president turn off last two generators during ceremony

Leigh’s alleged words get her censured by SRD

Area D Director dismisses accusation as political motivation

Another chance to practice not dying in a flood next Thursday

Great British Columbia Shake Out becoming an annual reminder about emergency preparedness

Driver hospitalized as Tuesday accidents slow traffic on Hwy. 19

One man was hospitalized on Tuesday following two separate collisions on Hwy.… Continue reading

Forum for Campbell River school candidates is Friday night

A dozen are running for five positions available on the board

Bieksa, Lights offer tributes for young B.C. man who died playing hockey

Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa

Kanye West, in ‘MAGA’ hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show

The rapper met with U.S. President Donald Trump

B.C. piano teacher facing 5 more sex-related charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing 15 charges in total

Sedin twins’ numbers to be retired by Canucks next season

Their jerseys will hang in the rafters of Rogers Arena

Duncan man arrested for second time in two months for trafficking fentanyl and meth

Stolen property also recovered

Supreme Court rules feds have no duty to consult Indigenous groups when making laws

Law-making does not amount to Crown conduct that triggers the deeply entrenched duty to confer with Indigenous Peoples

Melania Trump says she might be ‘the most bullied person’

Her Be Best campaign is focusing on social media and online behaviour in part because of “what people are saying about me”

Alberta man gets more prison time for strangling wife

Allan Shyback is accused of strangling his wife and burying her body in the basement

How undocumented construction workers in B.C. put their health at risk

Some workers have to turn to physiotherapists, dentists and even veterinarians

Most Read