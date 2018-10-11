Courtenay author Paula Wild launches book about human coexistence with wolves

Courtenay resident Paula Wild presents her new book, Return of the Wolf: Conflict and Coexistence on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at the Campbell River Public Library.

Courtenay resident Paula Wild presents her new book, Return of the Wolf: Conflict and Coexistence (Douglas & McIntyre, $32.95), on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at the Campbell River Public Library (1240 Shoppers Row).

Wild will be sharing remarkable images, fascinating facts and incredible stories in her presentation “In Search of the Real Wolf” at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A and book signing.

Admission is free and books will be available for purchase courtesy of Coho Books.

In Return of the Wolf, Wild examines the evolving relationship between humans and wolves, as our territories increasingly overlap and our interactions with wolves grow evermore frequent. Return of the Wolf weaves together everything from natural history and interviews with conservationists to centuries-old mysteries and legends from around the world, and traces society’s attitudes toward wolves that once led to threat of extinction.

“The wolves that appear in Wild’s impressive new book are complex, intelligent and fascinating animals … a pleasure for anyone who loves the outdoors or wildlife, and a useful corrective to the myths that surround the wolf.” — The Vancouver Sun.

Wild is the author of The Cougar: Beautiful, Wild and Dangerous (Douglas & McIntyre, 2013) which received the highest award in the nature category of the Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards. She lives in Courtenay, but her research for Return of the Wolf took her all over the Pacific Northwest, from the northern tip of Vancouver Island to Washington State.

For more information regarding this event or Return of the Wolf by Paula Wild, contact Coho Books at 250-287-2336 or visit www.douglas-mcintyre.com.