Country duo brings Acoustic Songs & Stories from the Heartland to Campbell River

With over two decades of road stories, Canadian country legends Doc Walker will bring their cross-Canada tour – Acoustic Songs & Stories from the Heartland – to the Tidemark Theatre on Feb. 19.

With over 20 Top 10 singles, Doc Walker is one of the most recognized Canadian country acts of this generation. The group has received multiple Canadian Country Music Awards, including Fans’ Choice, Group or Duo of the Year, Video of the Year, Single of the Year, and Country Music Program or Special of the Year. In addition, Doc Walker has been nominated for several JUNO Awards for Country Album of the Year, including a win in 2009 for the album Beautiful Life.

With more dates to be added, the Acoustic Songs & Stories from the Heartland tour will kick off in Doc Walker’s hometown of Winnipeg, MB and see them traveling throughout Ontario before heading west to British Columbia and Alberta. Reminiscent of the campfires and kitchen parties that Chris Thorsteinson and Dave Wasyliw have played over the years, his tour will not be the typical ‘songs and stories’ performance – the banter is loose, unscripted, and always hilarious.

For more information on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit: www.docwalker.ca or wwwtidemarktheatre.com