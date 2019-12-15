Corb Lund will be one of the artists performing at Vancouver Island MusicFest next year. Image provided

Corb Lund to play at Vancouver Island MusicFest 2020

Country artist last played at musical festival more than 20 years ago

VI MusicFest 2020 announcements have begun. First out of the blocks is an alt-country singer-songwriter from Alberta, Corb Lund.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since he played MusicFest. Since then his career has skyrocketed and taken him all over the world,” says Doug Cox, MusicFest artistic director. “We’re really happy to have Corb back with us in 2020.”

Lund’s music reflects his Western heritage and rock and roll roots. His distinct blend of Americana-meets-roots-meets-alt-country has attracted accolades from critics in Canada and the U.S., who have called him “one of the best contemporary country songwriters” (Popmatters). and one of the “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know” (Rolling Stone Country).

Lund’s 2015 release, Things That Can’t Be Undone, was produced by Grammy Award-nominated producer Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton). His previous record, 2014’s Counterfeit Blues, was recorded at the legendary Sun Studio in Memphis, TN, and was the focus of a 2-hour CMT special. Previous to that, 2012’s Cabin Fever debuted at #1 on the Billboard Canadian Charts, and three of his albums are certified Gold.

Along with his band, Lund tours extensively throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe, and Australia.

Currently signed to New West Records,

Lund is an eight-time Canadian Country Music Awards Roots Artist of the Year, the 2017 BreakOut West Roots Solo Artist of the Year, and has many other awards and accolades, including a JUNO Award, under his belt.

Give someone you love Corb Lund for Christmas this year!

VI MusicFest Early Bird weekend passes are on sale now. Get yours in time for Christmas and give the gift of great music.

VI MusicFest runs from July 10-12 at the Comox Valley Fairgrounds.

For tickets and information go to www.islandmusicfest.com.

