Concert to support aspiring young Quadra Island musicians

In an effort to provide more support and encouragement for music education, the Quadra Island Young Musicians Fund is being launched to raise money for music education and experiences for children and youth on the Island.

“We started the Fund because we really want to see lots of kids learning to play music here on Quadra,” said Jen Banks-Doll, local parent and co-founder of the fund. “It sends the message that music is important. We hope it will lead to a culture of music playing and music enjoyment far into the future here,” she added.

The Fund is being launched on April 21 with the 1st Annual Young Musicians Concert. It is taking place at the Quadra Community Centre, from 6-9 p.m.

The concert will be an opportunity for children and youth to perform in front of their community and to meet other musicians. Adults will perform as well, including many of the music teachers on Quadra. Admission will be by donation and food will be sold, all to raise money for the Fund.

“We want to provide the kids in our community with more performance opportunities and more support to play music,” said Dave Blinzinger, local musician and co-founder of the Fund. “The Young Musicians Fund will be a great way to do that.”

Quadra children and youth, aged18 and under, will be able to apply for assistance from the Fund starting this summer, for music lessons and experiences starting in Fall 2018.

About the Quadra Island Young Musicians Fund:

Donations can also be made at the Coastal Credit Union or by contacting Dave Blinzinger. To learn more find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/159808148035700/