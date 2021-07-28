Comox Valley’s Woodland Gardens hosting summer festival on BC Day long weekend

The Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens’ Summer Show that will take place on the BC Day holiday weekend, July 31 to Aug. 2. File photo

Art and artisans outdoor shows have been hit hard over the past 16 months, having had to cancel or postpone numerous events due to COVID-19 restrictions, but now with the lifting of restrictions, participants and attendees of such shows get back to some semblance of normal.

In order to help fill that void, Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens has organized an outdoor Summer Show that will take place on the BC Day holiday weekend, July 31 to Aug. 2.

“For many artists and artisans this is the first time they have been able to showcase their work for nearly a year and a half,” says Bryan Zimmerman, Woodland Gardens owner. “They are all pretty excited about having this opportunity.”

The show will feature a variety of works, from pottery and ceramics to jewellery, fibre arts and visual art, works in metal, stone and wood to hand-crafted glass creations. The whole spectrum of exhibitors that would normally be on display during the Garden’s other seasonal events will be there.

Along with the exhibitors there will also be entertainment from some well-known musicians such as Brad Prevadoros, Allan Jossul, Jana Seale, Bruce & Judy Wing, David Somers, Luke Blue Guthrie and Anela Kahaimoe.

Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens is one of the Comox Valley’s unique destinations. What started off as a Christmas tree farm has blossomed into one of the finest informal gardens in B.C. While renowned for its collection of thousands of rhododendrons, the Gardens also boasts of having over 23 acres of grounds that are interlaced with paths that take visitors on a nature walk through wooded areas, to the bottom of a valley and even to a labyrinth located in the midst of a forest.

The Gardens are located just 15 minutes north of Courtenay on Whitaker Road near Kitty Coleman Provincial Park. It is well marked by signage in the area.

The event is open Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for 65+ seniors, $3 for children 5 to 12 and for those under 5 admission is free.

For further information about the festival call 250-338-6901 or visit www.woodlandgardens.ca

art exhibitComox Valley