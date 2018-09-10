Comox Valley Ribfest goes this weekend

It’s nearly here! You can almost hear the sizzle, smell the cooking and taste the delicious sauces.

The fourth annual Comox Valley Ribfest will take place this weekend from Friday, Sept. 14 to Sunday, Sept. 16 at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds.

This popular family-friendly event promises to be better than ever. Proceeds will help support some of Strathcona Sunrise Rotary Club’s many local and international projects.

Four award-winning professional cooks are returning once again to tempt your tastebuds with their delicious offerings: Gator BBQ, Misty Mountain BBQ, Boss Hogs BBQ and Prairie Smoke and Spice BBQ. Several other vendors will offer a selection of tasty food items including some fabulous vegetarian options – like fresh local corn from Sieffert’s Farm, potato tornadoes and deep-fried dill pickles.

This year, Ribfest’s beer and wine garden – always a crowd-pleaser – will feature a selection from Hoyne Brewing Co., Lighthouse Brewing Company, Big Rock Brewery and 40 Knots Vineyard and Estate Winery.

Throughout the weekend, there’ll be a great lineup of excellent musicians including such favourites as Sue Piper, Anela Kahiamoe, Block Party, Helen Austin and Larry Ayre.

A Kid’s Zone will keep the little ones entertained, and car enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Classic Car Show on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A new recycling initiative designed to help organizers of community events improve their waste diversion strategies will be launched at the event. Members of Strathcona Sunrise Rotary’s Green Team have been working with staff from the regional district and Exhibition Grounds to create colourful signage and set up collection areas at locations throughout the grounds. Volunteers, including a number of enthusiastic members of the local Girl Guides’ Pathfinders group, will be on hand to make “Going Green” interesting and informative for everyone – and suggestions, feedback and cooperation will be welcome.

Hours of operation are: Friday 4-9 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is by donation so be sure to look for the big pink pig at the entrance.

For more information or to volunteer, visit comoxvalleyribfest.ca