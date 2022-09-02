Comedy tour brings Seattle talent to B.C.

Bigger names in some bigger venues is sure to drum up bigger laughs with the latest comedy tour to hit B.C.

OK, Dope is bringing Seattle comedian Bo Johnson to the province. The Washington comedian will be joined by B.C.’s own Dan Duval and Nash Park.

Johnson, who has appeared on Just for Laughs and Comedy Central, is making his B.C. headlining tour performing 16 shows in 13 days. The tour continues in Terrace Sept. 3, stops in Smithers Sept. 4, Quesnel Sept. 6, Kamloops Sept. 7, Peachland Sept. 8, Kelowna Sept. 9, Vernon Sept. 10, Oliver Sept. 11, Summerland Sept. 12 and Hope Sept. 13.

Johnson has made quite the name for himself in his home of Seattle, Washington after he was featured on season two of Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City on Comedy Central as well as participated in a live taping of LOL Live! at the prestigious Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal. Bo was also a finalist in 39th annual Seattle International Comedy Competition and he can’t wait to bring his comedy to his northern neighbors.

“One of the best things about being a stand-up comedian is getting to travel to so many different places and share your craft with the people that live there,” Johnson said. “There’s something really special about coming to a town you’ve never been to before, seeing people you’ve never met and, through comedy, connecting with them in a really powerful way.”

Johnson was a big win for the third OK, Dope Stand-up Tour and its founder and host Park is incredibly excited to perform alongside him.

“The whole purpose for this tour from the very beginning was to bring the best comedy I could to parts of the province that don’t normally get to see it . So getting a comedian of Bo Johnson’s caliber is a dream come true ,” Park said. “I am beyond excited to share the stage with Bo, and even more excited to share his amazing comedy with the audiences throughout the province.”

Returning to the tour as well is comedian Duvall, who’s a previous OK, Dope Stand-up Comedy tour alumni who headlined the tour back in April.

