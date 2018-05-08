Come to Sayward’s folk cabaret, old chum

An international touring duo, based in Victoria, singer/songwriters Andrea and Adam Zonnis are bringing their brand of ‘cabaret folk’ to Sayward.

The Sayward Valley Folk Music Society is going a little “cabaret” with Zonnis in concert May 13 at the Heritage Hall.

Traveling with their four-year-old son Zander, these modern day troubadours have toured throughout North, Central and South America, sharing their songs and stories.

Andrea’s soulful, sultry voice, mixed with Adam’s wit and grit, combine to create music that is heartfelt, upbeat and fun. Zonnis takes you on a musical journey mashing up genres of folk, blues, reggae, country, a touch of rock and a whole lot of soul. Their cabaret show is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

The Heritage Hall has become the place to be for live entertainment in the community of Sayward. On the second Sunday evening of every month the Sayward Valley Folk Music Society features Acoustic Folk Music by professional musicians in concert.

Zonnis performs on Sunday, May 13 at 7 p.m. Open Mic at 6 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Admission is $10; children under 12 are free. The Heritage Hall is located at 1257 Sayward Road, Sayward.

