Tim Myerscough played Frank Doel in Rivercity Player’s production of 84 Charing Cross Road now he’s directing one of the one-act plays Rivercity is holding auditions for tomorrow (Aug. 7) at 7 p.m. at the Rivercity Stage (1080 Hemlock Street). Mirror file photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Come out Tuesday (Aug. 7) for auditions for Rivercity Players’ next production

Rivercity Players is holding auditions for their fall production, and would love to have you in the cast.

The production will feature three one act plays, and actors aged 16 years and up are welcome to try out for a part – no experience necessary.

Auditions will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Rivercity Stage, 1080 Hemlock Street. There may be call backs on Wednesday, Aug. 8, if needed.

The production will run at the Rivercity Stage Oct. 18 – 21, and 25 – 28.

Rivercity Players veteran John Godfrey will be directing Glory in the Flower by William Inge. This dramatic story revolves around Bus and Jackie, two former lovers who are meeting up again after having gone their separate ways years ago. The play requires three males, one female and six teenagers.

Tim Myerscough is making his directorial debut with the play The Bright Side of Being Blue by Carl L. Williams. This award winning comedy asks the question – What is a theatrical manager to do to keep his easy going successful country music star unhappy so he can continue writing chart topping hit songs? Myerscough will be casting one male, one female ages 40+, and one male, one female ages 20 – 40.

The third play will be directed by Susan Wydenes, who has directed a one act previously for Rivercity Players. She has chosen a sentimental comedy: Post-Its (Notes on a Marriage) by Paul Dooley and Winnie Holzman. In this play, an actor and actress read the post it notes they have written to each other over the course of their relationship, providing a humorous and poignant look at the ups and downs of their time together. Wydenes will be looking for one male, one female, aged 20+.

If you have any questions, contact Lynne Macara at 250-923-6600.

Previous story
Campbell River’s big bagpipes bonanza just a week away now

Just Posted

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Campbell River Tyees break Vernon Canadians’ hearts

Island team scores 6-3 extra-inning win in B.C. 11U AAA Baseball semifinal at Vernon

Justin Trudeau gets warm welcome at BC Forest Discovery Centre

“I just wanted to say what a pleasure it is to be here today with all of you.”

Test your B.C. Day knowledge, Vancouver Island style

Do you know your provincial bird? And other trivia all Islanders should know

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Crews combatting fire in Nanaimo Lakes area

Wildfire listed at 50 hectares

VIDEO: B.C. radio telescope records low-frequency burst from outer space

Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment picked up fast radio burst of record-low frequency

‘We love her and need her home’: Family searches for missing B.C. woman

Shawnee Morita Inyallie, last seen three weeks ago in Hope, has spent time in Chilliwack, Agassiz

At least 98 dead after quake slams Indonesian island

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok

Trudeau met by more anti-pipeline protesters on his B.C. long weekend tour

Protesters appeared at a planned appearance with signs denouncing the Trans Mountain pipeline

Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador, freezing new trade with country

The issue centres around a tweet from Global Affairs Canada

From the playground to the podium: Canadian jump ropers have Olympic dreams

Competitive rope-skipping has been around for decades, but it’s often thought of as a children’s game

Soldiers of Odin confront supporters of B.C. tent city

No violence during heated and tense meeting between the two sides in Nanaimo

Most Read

  • Come out Tuesday (Aug. 7) for auditions for Rivercity Players’ next production

    Rivercity Players is holding auditions for their fall production, and would love…