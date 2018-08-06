Come out Tuesday (Aug. 7) for auditions for Rivercity Players’ next production

Tim Myerscough played Frank Doel in Rivercity Player’s production of 84 Charing Cross Road now he’s directing one of the one-act plays Rivercity is holding auditions for tomorrow (Aug. 7) at 7 p.m. at the Rivercity Stage (1080 Hemlock Street). Mirror file photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Rivercity Players is holding auditions for their fall production, and would love to have you in the cast.

The production will feature three one act plays, and actors aged 16 years and up are welcome to try out for a part – no experience necessary.

Auditions will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Rivercity Stage, 1080 Hemlock Street. There may be call backs on Wednesday, Aug. 8, if needed.

The production will run at the Rivercity Stage Oct. 18 – 21, and 25 – 28.

Rivercity Players veteran John Godfrey will be directing Glory in the Flower by William Inge. This dramatic story revolves around Bus and Jackie, two former lovers who are meeting up again after having gone their separate ways years ago. The play requires three males, one female and six teenagers.

Tim Myerscough is making his directorial debut with the play The Bright Side of Being Blue by Carl L. Williams. This award winning comedy asks the question – What is a theatrical manager to do to keep his easy going successful country music star unhappy so he can continue writing chart topping hit songs? Myerscough will be casting one male, one female ages 40+, and one male, one female ages 20 – 40.

The third play will be directed by Susan Wydenes, who has directed a one act previously for Rivercity Players. She has chosen a sentimental comedy: Post-Its (Notes on a Marriage) by Paul Dooley and Winnie Holzman. In this play, an actor and actress read the post it notes they have written to each other over the course of their relationship, providing a humorous and poignant look at the ups and downs of their time together. Wydenes will be looking for one male, one female, aged 20+.

If you have any questions, contact Lynne Macara at 250-923-6600.