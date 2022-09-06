Artists in a previous Great Worldwide Paint Out gain inspiration from Campbell River's waterfront. Photo contributed

Campbell River artists head outside for Great Worldwide Paint Out

The public is invited to view the art and meet the artists

For the love of our city and the love of community, Campbell River plein air painters will paint Sept. 10-11, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. as part of the Annual International Plein Air Painters (IPAP) Great Worldwide Paint Out at Sybil Andrews Cottage in Willow Point, with the support of the Campbell River Arts Council

On Sunday, September 11, at 3 p.m., meet the artists and see the results of the weekend’s work.

Artists are invited to participate! All free.

International Plein Air Painters is a blanket organization created for the sole purpose of advancing the execution and enjoyment of plein air painting without the restrictions and limitations of borders or regions.

ArtCampbell River

