City of Victoria launches CityVibe guide to summer events, festivals

Online guide also available in print at city hall, community and seniors centres

Flamenco dancers perform at the Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park during a previous year’s Victoria Flamenco Festival. The CityVibe online guide offers information on 2022 festivals and events. (Black Press Media file photo)

A handy online guide for summer events in the city of Victoria has returned.

CityVibe is the City of Victoria-produced virtual guide for free events, summer festivals, arts and cultural activities, museums, galleries and public markets.

“Victoria is such a lively and exciting place to be in the summer, and there is a pent-up demand for people to be out and about enjoying the city,” Mayor Lisa Helps said in a release. “After two summers of scaled-back gatherings, we are thrilled to be back with a bigger and even better roster of live music, festivals, markets and arts and cultural activities for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

The guide showcases nearly 40 festivals and outdoor events and more than 100 free outdoor music concerts and activities at various spots downtown including Fort Common, Broad Street Pedestrian Zone, Centennial Square, Fisherman’s Wharf Park and Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park.

Posts on the city’s social media pages, as well as handbills and posters distributed at local community and senior centres, the Victoria Visitor Centre on Wharf Street and city hall will also promote the events. Limited printed copies of the CityVibe guide are also available at those locations.

Many festivals and events showcased are beneficiaries of the city’s festival investment grant program, which has awarded more than $4 million to local non-profit arts and culture organizations over the past 21 years. Recipients include the Function Festival, a new two-day arts event celebrating Canadian and international BIPOC musicians, as well as longtime community favourites such as Pride Week and Symphony in the Summer.

Find the guide online at victoria.ca/cityvibe.

