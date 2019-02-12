Chilliwack returns to rock Campbell River’s Tidemark with rising star Jesse Roper

Vancouver rock legends Chilliwack have their roots as the house band of the Torch Cabaret back in ’66.

Shifts in style and personnel resulted in the emergence of the band we know and love. But through it all, the driving force remains Bill Henderson.

From the release of their first single Looking at a Baby which quickly rose to number three in Canada to the 20 minute major opus What Love: Suite – a huge cult classic – onward to Raino, Lonesome Mary, Crazy Talk, Fly at Night, Baby Blue, California Girl, Communication Breakdown, My Girl (Gone Gone Gone), and Whatcha Gonna Do this iconic Canadian band has produced 31 hit singles, 16 of them Top 40. Playing the airwaves now is Chilliwack’s newly recorded live CD, There and Back and stay tuned for the rocking commentary on life patenting issues Patent On The Wind”

As The Collectors, they composed and performed music for George Ryga’s play Grass and Wild Strawberries, for the NFB’s Don’t Let Angels Fall, and for a multi-media presentation at the Canadian pavilion at Expo 70 in Osaka, Japan.

Henderson, along with previous member Brian MacLeod took home a Juno Award for Best Producer (1982). Rolling Stone Magazine wrote, “At their best, Chilliwack was the finest Canadian rock band, out-rocking BTO and out-writing Burton Cummings.”

Joining Chilliwack is Victoria’s magnetic rocker, Jesse Roper. With an explosive live show, the genuine quality and charisma of his versatile blues sound rooted in soul, rock and country is as approachable as his charm. Quickly gaining momentum, the wheels on Roper’s faithful van keep turning, chronicling a year of extensive touring and success of becoming a major festival draw.

Since Jesse Roper’s sold out Red Bird album release show in January 2015, Roper has had a surge of momentum propelling his career forward at a huge rate. This past summer, Roper was a major festival draw directly supporting artists such as Keith Urban, Lee Brice and Tower of Power at festivals such as Sunfest and Rock the Shores, both with 20,000 person capacity .

Earlier in the spring, after touring throughout B.C. and Alberta, Roper played direct support for Colin James and Spirit of the West and headed to Kansas City for Folk Alliance International 2015 while also doing extremely well supporting older rock bands like ZZ Top, Steve Earle and Big Wreck.

Roper’s talent and accompanying performance have the ability to cross genres, making him an unstoppable presence.

Jesse Roper also successfully competed in White Rock’s Blues Society Challenge, winning the opportunity to compete in Memphis at the 2016 International Blues Competition. The nostalgic may appreciate his throw-back vibe akin to Stevie Ray Vaughan and vintage Texas blues, however, Roper’s music remains current, the organic rawness of his vocals and guitar over shadowing any preconceived stereotypes made of blues musicians. His youthful energy captivates audiences while his knock out live performance blows them away.

Sponsored by the Campbell River Mirror, Coast Discovery Inn and What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre and Gee Dan Productions proudly present, Chilliwack with special guest Jesse Roper at the Tidemark Theatre on Feb. 22. Tickets are $42.50 (plus applicable taxes & fees) and can be purchased at the Box Office Tuesday through Friday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com.