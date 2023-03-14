Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester as she presents during the Junos Monday, March 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester as she presents during the Junos Monday, March 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

Charges against topless protester during Juno Awards pending, Edmonton police say

Woman leapt on stage before being confronted by presenter Avril Lavigne

Police in Edmonton say charges are pending after a topless protester interrupted the Juno Awards.

Pop-punk star Avril Lavigne was caught off-guard Monday night when the woman leapt on the stage.

The woman was wearing pasties with paint on her that read “land back” and “save the green belt,” which was a reference to Ontario’s decision last fall to open a protected area of land for housing.

Lavigne proceeded to swear at the protester, demanding she get off the stage.

The woman was quickly escorted off the stage.

Edmonton police say charges against a 37-year-old woman are pending, but would not comment on the nature of the charges.

RELATED: Topless protestor crashes Junos, as Weeknd wins 5th award with album of the year

Law and justicePop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Topless protester crashes Junos, as Weeknd wins 5th award with album of the year

Just Posted

On hand for the symbolic presenting of the March for Children cheque to the Hospital Foundation are (from left) Craig Gillis, Keltie McKale (CRHF), Robin Havelaar, Colleen McClure, Graham Stewart, Ron Fisher, Tom Robinson, Stacey Marsh (CRHF), Susie Moscovich. Photo contributed
March for Children raises a whopping $14,350!

The Strathcona Regional District’s Emergency Radio Communications Team. Photo courtesy SRD
Learn about emergency programs and household preparedness at SRD open house

The federal government and B.C. announced the Island Rail Corridor segment running through the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation will return to the community. (Photo by Mike Bonkowski for Island Corridor Foundation)
Canada, B.C. announce Island Rail Corridor lands being returned to First Nation

The Campbell River U11A Tyees hit the ice to celebrate their Tier 1 Island league championship on Sunday, March 12. Photo Courtesy Erin Wallis/Erin Wallis Photography
Campbell River U11 Tyees crowned Vancouver Island Champions

Pop-up banner image