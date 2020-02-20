Katelyn Clark and soprano Cathy Fern Lewis will perform together at the Rivercity Stage on Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. Photo by Stella Baraklianou

Chamber duo promises an extraordinary afternoon

Highway 19 Concerts brings a unique and extraordinary afternoon of chamber music to Campbell River on Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m.

Hear music from the 17th to the 20th Century for voice, clavisimbalum and organetto including works by Purcell, Barbara Monk-Feldman, Handel, Linda Catlin Smith and more at the Rivercity Stage.

Katelyn Clark specializes in the performance of historical repertoire and experimental music on early keyboard instruments including the clavisimbalum (an early ancestor of the harpsichord) and organetto (a hand-pumped pipe organ) that she will bring to Rivercity Stage for this intimate acoustic performance.

Soprano Cathy Fern Lewis has built a career as an ambassador of new music in Canada performing with groups such as the Steve Reich Ensemble, Arraymusic, Vancouver New Music, and the Victoria Symphony Orchestra. She has premiered vocal works by composers including Murray Adaskin, Rudolf Komorous, John Oliver, and Linda Catlin Smith, but is equally at home singing Debussy or Gershwin.

Together they bring a depth of performance informed by research and study, and a commitment to the song and the composer — whether long-passed or alive and present — to bring it to life in the present moment, in a small room, as chamber music is meant to be heard.

Tickets are available at the Tidemark box office or at the door. Kids 12-and-under are always free when accompanied by a paid adult (ask at the box office when you purchase your ticket or email hwy19concerts@gmail.com) and tickets for teens are always $5 at the boxoffice or at the door.

There will be a special offer of $5 off for Words on the Water passholders. Wrap-up a weekend of celebrating the written word with musical settings of classic and modern poetry. Use promo code: HWY19WOW at the Tidemark box office.

Live music

