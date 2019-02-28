Gardeners Green Folk Club in Merville will be welcoming Qristina and Quinn Bachand for a house concert on Friday, March 15.

Celtic sibling duo will be in the house in Merville

Gardeners Green Folk Club in Merville will be welcoming Qristina and Quinn Bachand for a house concert on Friday, March 15.

You may have seen this dynamic sister-brother duo at Musicfest, or playing with Ashley McIsaac at the Native Son’s Hall recently. Hailing from Victoria, these two siblings, now in their twenties, have been performing since childhood, and have travelled the world playing concerts and festivals to awe-struck audiences. Qristina’s fiddle playing will knock your sox off, and Quinn is an incomparable master of several instruments, who has, over the years, accompanied many well known performers including Natalie McMaster, Pierre Schryer and Ashley McIsaac. See www.qbachand.com for more info about this fabulous duo.

Tickets are $20 and include hot drinks and food. Ticket numbers are limited, and must be purchased in advance. For info give them a ring at 250-337-5337.

Previous story
Bradley Cooper duet was acting, not love: Lady Gaga

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP seek help in locating missing person

Kevin Muchikekwanape last seen in Campbell River on Feb. 20

Ready Renaissance helps train Canadian response teams for future international disasters

A fictional 8.0 magnitude earthquake rocked the fictional country of Kalasy on Valentine’s Day

Campbell River anglers concerned over possibility of chinook closure

‘The social, and obviously economic, impact of that would be enormous – and enormously negative’

Campbell River family’s ordeal prompts calls for more housing supply and protection for renters

Discrimination against renters on social assistance common in B.C., advocates say

Campbell River Hospice lighting damaged for third time

Culprits caught on video damaging the lighting in garden

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

FortisBC to move to flat electricity rate by 2023

Utility to gradually reduce and increase necessary rates over next five years

Premier Horgan may ‘run the other way’ if approached about Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Leader jokes about controversial statue during press conference

VIDEO: Explosions, fire rock B.C. homeless camp

Witnesses heard three to four explosions at the Anita Place tent city in Maple Ridge.

B.C. parents support their adult children to the tune of $6,800 a year: poll

Poll suggests B.C. parents spend the most in the country on their adult children, even if it impacts retirement

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

‘Golliwog’ doll sells out after complaint at B.C. store, but owner not planning to restock

A customer complained about the dolls, which have been criticized as caricatures of black people.

Most Read