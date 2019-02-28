Celtic sibling duo will be in the house in Merville

Gardeners Green Folk Club in Merville will be welcoming Qristina and Quinn Bachand for a house concert on Friday, March 15.

You may have seen this dynamic sister-brother duo at Musicfest, or playing with Ashley McIsaac at the Native Son’s Hall recently. Hailing from Victoria, these two siblings, now in their twenties, have been performing since childhood, and have travelled the world playing concerts and festivals to awe-struck audiences. Qristina’s fiddle playing will knock your sox off, and Quinn is an incomparable master of several instruments, who has, over the years, accompanied many well known performers including Natalie McMaster, Pierre Schryer and Ashley McIsaac. See www.qbachand.com for more info about this fabulous duo.

Tickets are $20 and include hot drinks and food. Ticket numbers are limited, and must be purchased in advance. For info give them a ring at 250-337-5337.