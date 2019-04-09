Honda Celebration of Light announces country’s competing at the 2019 festival. (Honda Celebration of Light/Twitter)

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

This year’s Celebration of Light will have two new countries lighting up the sky for its 29th fireworks competition.

Organizers announced Tuesday India and Croatia will compete alongside Canada during the three-day event at Vancouver’s English Bay.

The fireworks will begin each night at 10 p.m., rain or shine. India will begin the competition on July 27, followed by Canada on July 31 and Croatia on August 3.

The annual competition draws 400,000 spectators each night. Second Beach will host a free, family-friendly site with live music, food trucks and a site-wide liquor licence.

“Public safety and the well-being of spectators and West End residents is our top priority,” says Stuart Mackinnon, chair of the Vancouver Park Board.

“As in past years, park board and city staff will clean up our beaches, parks and seawalls the morning after each firework show. We ask all visitors to our parks and beaches to use litter and recycling bins or to take their garbage home.”

The winning team will be announced August 6.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
